Fall PorchFest to Bring Nearly 100 Bands to Adams Morgan

After adding a new stage to the festival in the spring, Adams Morgan PorchFest only continues to grow. At their fall festival on November 2, nearly 100 local bands will perform at the various venues—20 more bands than last May’s event. The event’s host, the Adams Morgan Partnership BID, anticipates the neighborhood music festival will attract 50,000 visitors.

Among the headliners are firefighter go-go band Heatstroke, R&B artist Bryan Lee, and the Experience Band and Show, which is playing their third consecutive PorchFest. These bands and more will perform at over 22 locations, including porches, parks, and the three main stages on a blocked-off portion of 18th Street NW between Columbia and Kalorama Roads NW.

Each spot will hold up to four 45-minute sets from 2 to 6 PM. The full lineup will be released online in the coming weeks.

In addition to the musical acts, patrons of the free event can get a wristband to access deals from local businesses. Specific deals have yet to be announced, but in the spring, spots like El Tamarindo, Jack Rose Dining Saloon, and Roofers Union offered food and drink specials, while Life of Riley DC gave out free dog treats. Wristbands will be available at any of three checkpoints: Truist Bank at Columbia and Adams Mill Roads NW, 2424 18th St., NW, and Marie Reed Elementary School.

Applications for bands, porch hosts, or volunteers are open now and can be found here.