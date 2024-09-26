Lavish White-and-Gold Floral Designs Were a Highlight of This Wedding Design

After connecting on the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel in 2019, Karla and Nyasha found that conversation flowed easily when they met in person. Three years later, Nyasha proposed at dinner during a trip to New York City for the Fourth of July.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Their August wedding at Gaylord National along the Potomac intertwined their two cultures, they say—Karla is Haitian American and Nyasha is from Zimbabwe. A Haitian emcee presided at the reception, and the bridal party entered waving flags from each country. The couple also choreographed their first dance to songs from both places. For the nuptials, Karla says she wanted a regal look with a statement dress, earrings, and crown; Nyasha chose a classic suit with an ivory jacket and gold chain to complement the day’s aesthetic, which featured shades of white and ivory throughout—from the suspended floral installation at the ceremony to the various lavish white-and-gold reception-table designs. The most memorable part of the day for the newlyweds? Greeting guests at the reception with an entrance to Burna Boy’s “Ye” and being introduced as Mr. and Mrs. Mandima.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!