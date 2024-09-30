3 Ghost Tours Near the DC-Area to Dive Into Spooky Season

The Twisted History Tavern Tour

Unlike many ghost bar crawls, this isn’t just an excuse to drink more booze. As you navigate the narrow streets of Maryland’s capital, you’ll learn the spooky side of its history, dating to the mid-1600s. Pause for sips at three haunted taverns, including the Ram’s Head, a music venue known for a 19th-century apparition named Amy whose bedpost is mounted in the bar.

Chesapeake Ghost Walks

The peaceful region is home to some of the East Coast’s most active phantoms. Eleven tours cover a total of 130 macabre sites, including a nighttime walk through an eerie forest and a sunset spectral cruise in Ocean City. A few times a year, visitors can accompany paranormal investigators as they attempt contact with spirits.

Alexandria Ghosts

Flickering gas lanterns and charming brick sidewalks belie the horror that marks Old Town. At dusk, Alexandria Ghosts will lead you to a dank Civil War–era railroad tunnel where murder victims are said to lurk, docks reportedly cursed by formerly enslaved people, and City Hall’s clock tower, where some residents swear a “devil bat” resides.

This article appears in the Octocber 2024 issue of Washingtonian.