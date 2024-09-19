This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

The Complete Runner’s Guide to DC

Whether you’re new to running, race-obsessed, or somewhere in between, check out our guide to the best trails, road races, run clubs, and other resources and tips to help you have fun, hit your stride, and meet new people. By Kim Habicht.

Red Meat

What’s the deal with Republicans and steakhouses? A history of the right’s favorite Washington restaurants and the beef that’s fueling–figuratively and literally–the 2024 election. By Jessica Sidman.

Tech Titans

The most innovative and important leaders in Washington’s tech scene–the entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, government officials, cybersecurity experts, and others to know right now. By Nancy Scola and Damare Baker.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Back on Course: National Links Trust is renovating and running the District’s public links–and creating some controversy. By Omega Ilijevich.

A Watchdog Tells All: Fired by Trump, an ex-inspector general writes a book on the gig. By Arya Hodjat.

Field Reporting: A new book looks at a local media softball league. By Andrew Beaujon.

Sounds of DC: Four new albums from local musicians to check out. By Washingtonian Staff.

Theater District: DC Black Broadway is putting a fun go-go spin on musicals. By Alex Mack.

THINGS TO DO

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Why Men Are in Crisis: Richard Reeves’s think tank is exploring issues currently plaguing the American male. By Sylvie McNamara.

Grave Situation: Running historic Oak Hill Cemetery comes with serious perks and some major challenges. By Sylvie McNamara.

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

Grape Expectations: Wineries with autumnal views, cozy fires, and other charms that make them ripe for a fall day trip. By Ike Allen, Daniella Byck, Madeline Weinfield.

Ghostly Guests: Have a spirited stay at one of these “haunted” hotels and inns–if you dare. By Andrea Poe.

What to Know about breast-Cancer Vaccines: How would vaccines being developed to treat and prevent this cancer work? By Amy Moeller.

Champions League: Local private schools are producing pro and Olympic athletes. A look at 11 that excel at various sports. By Arya Hodjat.

TASTE

Comfort Zone: Soul-satisfying dishes to dig into this fall. By Ann Limpert.

Into the Woods: Foraging adventures in the Mid-Atlantic. By Nevin Martell.

New and Noteworthy: Ten exciting restaurant openings this month. By Ike Allen.

HOME

Kitchen Trends: Fluted islands, dramatic wallpaper, and other details making kitchens sizzle. By Michelle Brunner.

Neighborhood Briefing: Bethesda: New places to eat, shop, and play in this Maryland community. By Cynthia Hacinli.

Why Is the DC Market So Weird?: It’s hard these days to predict how a house sale will go–but there are opportunities for buyers and sellers. By Michele Lerner.

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Former local TV fixture Dick Dyszel on being Count Gore De Vol. By Andrew Beaujon.