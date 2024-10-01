Big drama is coming to Washington this fall, and no, we’re not talking about the election. Love Is Blind‘s seventh season premieres October 2 on Netflix with 29 DC-area (and Baltimore) singles looking for love, sight unseen. Six episodes will drop in the first release, following the contestants as they match up and move from pods to paradise. For those tuning in, play our Love Is Blind DC drinking game—or opt for the bingo version.
Drinking Game
Take a Sip if:
- “So, what do you do”
- Donald Trump mentioned
- Gratuitous b-roll of the Washington Monument
- DC sports team mentioned
- Someone takes a serious walk in Rock Creek Park
- “I’m looking for my person”
- Drinking at a Navy Yard bar
- Date at Le Diplomate
- Someone asks about astrology
- Washington Post gets a shout out
- Someone introduces their betrothed to coworkers
- “Is love truly blind?”
- Date at the National Gallery of Art
- Someone compares their looks to a celebrity
- Old Bay spotted
- Specific military branch mentioned
- Someone identifies as a workaholic or an overachiever
- Golden goblets at happy hour
Chug if:
- A consultant explains what they do
- Talk of DC vs. Baltimore
- “Twin flame”
Take a shot/finish your drink if:
- Someone fights about politics
- Someone shares their voting record
- Someone says they live in Virginia