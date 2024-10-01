Big drama is coming to Washington this fall, and no, we’re not talking about the election. Love Is Blind‘s seventh season premieres October 2 on Netflix with 29 DC-area (and Baltimore) singles looking for love, sight unseen. Six episodes will drop in the first release, following the contestants as they match up and move from pods to paradise. For those tuning in, play our Love Is Blind DC drinking game—or opt for the bingo version.

Drinking Game

Take a Sip if:

“So, what do you do”

Donald Trump mentioned

Gratuitous b-roll of the Washington Monument

DC sports team mentioned

Someone takes a serious walk in Rock Creek Park

“I’m looking for my person”

Drinking at a Navy Yard bar

Date at Le Diplomate

Someone asks about astrology

Washington Post gets a shout out

Someone introduces their betrothed to coworkers

“Is love truly blind?”

Date at the National Gallery of Art

Someone compares their looks to a celebrity

Old Bay spotted

Specific military branch mentioned

Someone identifies as a workaholic or an overachiever

Golden goblets at happy hour

Chug if:

A consultant explains what they do

Talk of DC vs. Baltimore

“Twin flame”

Take a shot/finish your drink if:

Someone fights about politics

Someone shares their voting record

Someone says they live in Virginia

Not drinking? Download our Love Is Blind DC Bingo Card (here):