When Is October? A Washingtonian Investigation.

“‘when is october?’ is more searched right now than at any time in Google history”—Google Trends newsletter, October 1, 2024

October happens just after When September Ends. It’s the tenth month of the year and when we celebrate Jimmy Carter’s birthday, Halloween, and decorative gourd season. October is part of fall, or autumn, a season marked in the USA by the appearance of Taylor Swift corn mazes. Taylor Swift dates football tight end Travis Kelce, who plays for the Super Bowl–winning football team Kansas City Chiefs and who was born on October 5. Happy October, Travis Kelce! It’s the month after September.

Here, thanks to Google, is a chart of the world learning When Is October:

What Month Is October?

October is the month before the 2024 presidential election in the United States. Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, is running against Kamala Harris, the vice president of the United States. Kamala Harris was born on October 20. That’s one month after September 20 and one month before November 20. Donald Trump was born in June 1946. Strangely, he and Harris are both part of the same generation. Baby Boomers were followed by Generation X, who nobody cares about anymore and who were followed by millennials, who nobody cares about anymore and who were followed by Generation Z. We’re all excited to learn how to market to Generation Z. Gen Z’ers were born after 1996 (which followed 1995) and before 2010 (the year before 2011). Look out, Gen Z—Generation Alpha is coming up behind you!

Who Wants to Know When Is October?

At press time, people in Utah, South Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, and North Carolina are considerably interested in When Is October, according to Google Trends. The District of Columbia ranks 51st among US jurisdictions in its interest in When Is October. Are there more calendars in the District of Columbia than in Utah? It’s unclear.

Does all this talk about When Is October make you interested in When Is Full Moon? Not surprising, that’s a related query! Full moon is October 17, the birthday of my brother, who has lousy SEO and whom I decline to tag here because it doesn’t help us any. He lives in France, where it is almost October 2, which might as well be November, and he was born in 1969, which was one year after 1968 and the year before 1970. In all three of those years, October was the tenth month.

Join the conversation!