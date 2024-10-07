46 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy Monday, DC!

Snallygaster drink fest returns to DC this weekend. Also, the new F1 Arcade opens for speed fans in Union Market.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

October 7–October 13

Snallygaster. The sprawling beer festival along Pennsylvania Avenue is more than a decade old, and enthusiasm for it remains strong. This weekend, Snallygaster—named after a folkloric beast—returns with more than 450 beers from 175 brewers, plus ciders, cocktails, and wine; food trucks; and bands on two stages (Sat, $75, VIP tickets are sold out, Downtown). Fall White House Garden Tours. The President and First Lady are opening the White House Gardens for another public tour of the historic grounds. The White House tradition continues this weekend for the fall edition of tours that explore, among other sites, the Rose Garden and the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden by the East Wing (Sat-Sun, free, but timed-tickets distributed at the door, White House). F1 Arcade. Start your engines, or simulators: F1 Arcade is headed to Union Market District this weekend. The virtual and social racing destination takes speed fans into the world of Formula 1 with 83 vibrating racing simulators, motorsport watch parties, a 42-foot bar, food, neon decor, and more (opens Sun, free entry, Union Market). Capitals’ 50th Anniversary. Washington’s beloved hockey team celebrates its 50th year this season. Fans can attend a number of family-friendly events this week leading up to the home opener against the New Jersey Devils. On Thursday, fans can attend the Caps 50th Fest concert featuring Third Eye Blind at Capital One Arena, followed by an alumni game on Friday at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and a pre-game festival on F Street with face painting and a street hockey rink on Saturday (Thurs-Sat, free+, Chinatown, Arlington). March on Film Festival. The March on Film Festival—formerly March on Washington Film Festival—returns to DC with a new theme: “stories that move.” The festival will spotlight the unsung heroes and stories of the civil rights era. This week’s keynotes are community leaders such as filmmaker Karen Thorsen, scholar Frank Leon Roberts, and influencer Cree Myles. The festival lineup features film screenings, panel discussions, and art and author workshops (through Sun, free+, Downtown). Noir City DC Festival. This is the festival for fans of classic Hollywood crime and detective dramas. Writer and film historian Eddie Muller and the Film Noir Foundation return to AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center with a curated selection of films noir. New this year, the festival is playing 15 “thematically linked double bills,” pairing non-English language films with movies made in the US and UK—a response to immigration challenges around the world (Fri through October 24, $200 pass, Silver Spring).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Journalist Margaret Brennan gives a lecture on “Diplomacy Then and Now” at The White House Historical Association (Thurs, free, near White House).

Family-friendly fun, food, and fellowship are back at The Farm At Kelly Miller’s Fall Festival (Sat, free, Lincoln Heights).

Close out Hispanic Heritage Month at this Prince George’s Publik Playhouse event, which features art, children activities, refreshments, dancing, and live music (Sun, free, Hyattsville).

Theater and shows:

Music and concerts:

Plan ahead:

NMWA Nights returns next week with evening drinks, music by DJ Cardamami, art-making, and more (October 16, $25, Downtown).

Individual passes are available for next week’s star-studded Middleburg Film Festival (October 17-20, $18 for single passes, Middleburg).

Tickets are now on sale for after-hours access to zoo animals and trick-or-treating at Boo at the Zoo (October 18-20, $35, National Zoo).

Bites and beverages:

You can meet alpacas at this La Cosecha happy hour (Tues, free, Union Market).

Pair exquisite chocolates with bourbon inside the Waldorf Astoria’s glamorous Peacock Alley (Wed, $65, Downtown).

The first 100 guests to attend Jinya’s DC grand opening will snag a bowl of complimentary ramen (Fri, free, Union Market).

The MD State BBQ Bash has activities that most food festivals don’t: ax-throwing, a rage-room trailer, and a martial-arts dojo for kids (Fri-Sat, free, Bel Air).

More than 40 providers will offer samples of beer, wine, and cider at Hops & Harvest Festival (Sat, $50 to drink, $18 for designated drivers, and free to $10 for kids, depending on age, Columbia).

Things to do with kids:

Kids can play games, ride trains, and pick pumpkins at Fall Fun Fest (Sat-Sun through October 27, October 14, $20 for children with a $5 adult ticket, Reston).

Long Branch Nature Center invites children to roast marshmallows and listen to animal stories at Halloween Animals Campfire (Sat, $6, Arlington).

All ages can enjoy a lively twist to a classic children’s tale in The Three Swingin’ Little Pigs at Maryland Ensemble Theatre (through October 20, $7+ pay-what-you-will tickets, Frederick).

Young artists can participate in the Falls Church Arts’ Halloween Window Painting Festival (Sun, October 14 for painting day, free, Falls Church).

