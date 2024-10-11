Real Estate

4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

A midcentury Bethesda house, a Takoma contemporary, and a McLean rambler. Plus, a Georgetown rowhouse.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

A midcentury-modern house in Carderock Springs headlines our open-house picks this weekend. And for higher rollers (or the real-estate voyeurs among us), we’ve got a listing for you: a renovated 19th-century Georgetown rowhouse.

 

A Bethesda Midcentury Modern

Photograph courtesy of Glass House Real Estate.
Photograph courtesy of Glass House Real Estate.
Photograph courtesy of Glass House Real Estate.
Photograph courtesy of Glass House Real Estate.

Price: $1.475 million
Where: 7709 Glenmore Spring Way, Bethesda
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3
Lot size: 0.41 acres
Listing agent: Khalil Alexander El-Ghoul, Glass House Real Estate
Open house: Saturday, October 12, 12 PM – 2 PM and Sunday, October 13, 12 PM – 2 PM

Built in 1965, this midcentury-modern house in Bethesda’s Carderock Springs neighborhood features floor-to-ceiling windows, a private deck with tree-lined views, and a professional-grade kitchen. Owners can join the community tennis and swim club.

 

A Contemporary Takoma Home

Photograph courtesy of CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty. 
Photograph courtesy of CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty.
Photograph courtesy of CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty.
Photograph courtesy of CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty.

Price: $824,900
Where: 621 Tewkesbury Pl., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3
Lot size: 2,640 square feet
Listing agent: M. Cameron Shosh, CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty
Open house: Sunday, October 13, 12 PM – 2 PM 

This single-family home in Takoma, DC, features an upgraded kitchen—outfitted with double ovens, white quartz cabinets, and an induction cooktop—and a sunny, spacious living room. Solar panels line the roof; a side-yard patio offers space for entertaining.

 

A McLean Rambler

Photograph courtesy of Michelle Zelsman at Real Broker.
Photograph courtesy of Michelle Zelsman at Real Broker.
Photograph courtesy of Michelle Zelsman at Real Broker.
Photograph courtesy of Michelle Zelsman at Real Broker.

Price: $1.7 million
Where: 1621 Crescent Ln., McLean
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3
Lot size: 0.41 acres
Listing agent: Michelle Zelsman, Real Broker, LLC
Open house: Saturday, October 12, 1 PM – 3 PM 

Large picture windows, a distinctive kitchen backsplash, and a spacious deck—these are some of the selling points of this McLean ranch. Recent renovations include a new roof and a tankless water heater. Two separate office spaces are perfect for remote workers.

 

A Georgetown Rowhouse

Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Price: $4.5 million
Where: 3417 R St., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/5
Lot size: 0.1 acres
Listing agent: Lisa Abeel, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Saturday, October 12, 11 AM – 1 PM 

This 1896 Georgetown rowhouse was renovated in 2019 by DC-based StudioMB. Amenities include a modern white kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, ample outdoor entertaining space, and a primary bedroom featuring a private porch and spa-grade ensuite bathroom. On the lower level, find a one-bedroom apartment, complete with its own kitchen.

More:
Kate Corliss
Kate Corliss
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day