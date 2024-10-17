You can celebrate the Halloween season at a late-night dance party, family-friendly festival, or haunted attraction this month. Here’s a list of some spine-tingling festivities:

PARTIES

Wunder Garten | October 19-31

Wunder Garten is transforming its popular beer garden into a haunted haven in the days leading up to Halloween. The multi-day party is stacked with activities including DJ dance parties, live music, Howl-Ween excitement for pets, costume competitions, and scary movie screenings (free).

Heist | October 25, 26, 31

This Dupont Circle club is throwing three adults-only Halloween parties. If you’re a fan of the Y2K comedy Freaky Friday, then you’ll love the opening night party on October 25 dedicated to the movie. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best Lindsay Lohan outfits. On October 26, there’s a Beetlejuice-themed costume party, and on Halloween the finale is being dubbed “Horror Night” (free entry, table reservations $500+).

Capital Turnaround | October 26

If you are looking for a big weekend party, Navy Yard’s bash at Capital Turnaround is an option. This major dance jam boasts two dance floors with fog and laser shows, more than 50 animatronics, two DJs, an open bar, and food trucks. New this season, guests can visit the art zone for live painting, podcasting, and virtual reality on Meta Quest 3 ($50+).

U Street | October 26

U Street is popular for its nonstop parties, and this Halloween season the social corridor’s eight-hour bar crawl returns. Partygoers are encouraged to come dressed in costume for a festive bar hop along the strip. The Hip-Hop Halloween Bar Crawl features drink specials, old school hip-hop tunes, giveaways, and a costume contest across nine bars and lounges including Chi Cha Lounge, Saint Ex, and District Alley ($10+).

Black Cat | October 26

Retro music, ’80s costumes, and a Beetlejuice theme are highlights of Black Cat’s Halloween party. Deejays Steve EP and Missguided are headlining the five-hour dance bash in Shaw ($25).

Clarendon Ballroom | October 31-November 2

Why go to just one party when you can attend three? Clarendon Ballroom closes out October with a multi-day dance fest. Dress in your favorite spooky—or cutesy—costume to enjoy three floors of music and entertainment across three DJ parties: The Annual Monster Ball on October 31, a Haunted Carnival on November 1, and the Afterlife Party on November 2 (free+).

FESTIVALS AND PARADES

Metropolitan Park | October 22

At this Halloween event, your furry friends are the special guests. Bring your pups to Metropolitan Park in Arlington for a day of art-making, doggie trick-or-treating, a pet costume contest, and bites from pop-up cafe Rossana (free).

Ellsworth Plaza, Quarry House Tavern, and AFI Silver Theatre | October 26

Ghouls, witches, zombies, and other bone-chilling terrors will be roaming the streets of Silver Spring for the neighborhood’s annual costumed night. Due to construction, the Zombie Walk will be more of a gathering this year. The community night kicks off at Ellsworth Plaza with a DJ dance party, followed by an after-party at Quarry House Tavern. Also, moviegoers can watch a screening of the classic thriller Shaun of the Dead at AFI Silver Theatre (free for the gathering, $8+ for movie tickets).

The Boro Tysons | October 26

Goblins, superheroes, pets, and pals are welcome to join The Boro’s spook-tastic activity day. The family-friendly extravaganza is serving up on-theme cocktails for adults, a magic show featuring Adam Stone, glitter tattoos, face painting, and a doggie catwalk fashion show (free).

Canal Park | October 26

The first 150 people to sign up to attend this neighborhood-wide pumpkin patch in Capitol Riverfront will receive a complimentary seasonal beverage and an apple cider doughnut. In addition to eating free treats, guests can decorate pumpkins, or snap Instagram-worthy photos in the mobile photo booth. There’s also a giant moon bounce, magician, and live music from local band Little Red & the Renegades (free).

Del Ray | October 27

This Alexandria Halloween parade is now in its 28th year. Along Mount Vernon Avenue—with a starting point at E. Bellefonte Avenue—spectators and paraders can participate in a lively stroll down the street to show off their costumes, pet outfits, and decorated children’s strollers, all while taking in creepy decorated businesses. For extra-spirited fun, neighbors can complete a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt at area businesses (free).

SHOWS

Miracle Theatre | October 27

Unpack replays of ’90s TV drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer with the “Buffering the Vampire Slayer” podcast hosts. Jenny Owen Youngs and Kristin Russo will discuss their favorite scenes from the show’s Halloween episodes with a live audience, play games, and host a costume contest at this theater in Southeast DC ($20+).

1310 Kitchen & Bar | October 31

Don your slouch socks, and neon garments for this ’80s-inspired murder-mystery dinner in Georgetown. Diners will be served grilled salmon, flat-iron steak, and other family-style dishes while live actors commit a mind-bending crime that the audience has to help solve ($90).

ATTRACTIONS

Mansion on O Street | October 25-November 2

Go on an adventurous stroll through the Mansion on O Street’s quirky museum to discover hidden doors, and eat sweet treats. The attraction near Dupont Circle contains more than 100 rooms to explore and 80 secret doors to find. For the special Halloween nights there’s candy and a costume contest for participants ($52).

DAR Museum | October 31

Here’s a unique way to celebrate Halloween: DAR Museum will open its doors after hours for a spell-binding look at historic costumes in film, and eerie artworks. The curator of textiles and costumes will share history facts and secrets about vintage dress, while guests sip on drinks ($25).

Tap 99 | October 31

Attention Harry Potter fans: Tap 99 in Southeast DC is transforming into a wizard-themed wonderland this Halloween. Wizards and muggles can self-pour Butterbeer and enchanted cocktails in between games of Harry Potter-themed trivia and bingo to score prizes (free).

