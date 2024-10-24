MAP: DC Road Closures for the 2024 Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday

The Marine Corps Marathon is back for its 49th year on Sunday, bringing 30,000 registered runners from around the world, plus a slate of road closures.

The 26.2 mile course starts and finishes in Arlington, but it traverses through the District, too: Runners will go up Rock Creek Parkway and through the National Mall before returning to Virginia via the Francis Scott Key Bridge and finishing at the US Marine Memorial. The marathon has released a list of road closures across the entire route, including when the streets will be closed. Virginia drivers can find a list of closures on the City of Arlington’s website, and we have a map of DC road closures below.

Closed from 3:45 AM to 2 PM

Jefferson Drive SW from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

Madison Drive NW from 3rd Street NW to 15th St NW

7th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

4th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue NW

Closed from 5:30 AM to 10 AM

Foxhall Road NW from MacArthur Boulevard NW to Canal Road NW

Clark Place NW from Q Street NW to Canal Road NW

Reservoir Road NW from MacArthur Boulevard NW to Canal Road NW

Arizona Avenue NW from Carolina Place NW to Canal Road NW

Georgetown Canal Road Entrance

Canal Road NW from M St NW to Chain Bridge Drive

Closed from 5:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Francis Scott Key Bridge (all lan

M Street NW from Canal Road NW to Wisconsin Avenue NW

35th Street NW from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW

34th Street NW from Prospect Place NW to Cady’s Alley

Bank Alley from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW

33rd Street NW from Prospect Place NW to C&O Canal

Potomac Street NW from Prospect Place NW to M Street NW

Wisconsin Avenue from M Street NW to K Street NW

Grace Street NW from Wisconsin Avenue NW to 33rd Street NW

Closed from 5:30 AM to 11 AM

31st Street NW from Washington Harbor to South Street NW

30th Street NW from Washington Harbor to M Street NW

*Exit maintained for Georgetown Suites

*Exit maintained for Georgetown Suites 29th Street NW from K Street NW to M Street NW

Whitehurst Freeway from M Street NW to K Street NW

K Street NW from 34th Street NW to 25th Street NW

27th Street NW from K Street NW to I Street NW

I Street NW from 27th Street NW to Virginia Ave NW

Closed from 5:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Waterside Drive NW from Massachusetts Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

Closed from 5:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW (northbound) to Beach Drive

Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW (southbound) from Shoreham Drive NW

Shoreham Drive NW (southbound) from Calvert Street to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

Beach Drive NW from Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW to Calvert Street

Virginia Avenue NW from New Hampshire Ave NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

Closed from 5:30 AM to 12 PM

F Street NW from New Hampshire Ave NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

25th Street NW from F Street NW to Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW

Rock Creek Parkway and Potomac Parkway NW from Beach and Shoreham Drives NW to Ohio Drive

Parkway Drive closed from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Circle

Closed from 5:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Independence Avenue SW from Maine Avenue SW to Ohio Drive

Closed from 5:30 AM to 12:45 PM

East Basin Drive from Maine Ave SW to Ohio Drive SW

Buckeye Drive from I-395 ramps to Ohio Drive SW

Closed from 5:30 AM to 1 PM

1st Street from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 1st Street NW

Maryland Avenue SW from 1st Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Lincoln Circle from 23rd Street NW to 23rd Street SW

West Basin Drive from Independence Ave SW to Ohio Drive SW

17th Street from WWII Memorial to Independence Ave SW

Ohio Drive SW from East Basin Drive SW to 23rd Street NW

Closed from 5:30 AM to 1:15 PM

Independence Avenue from 15th Street SW to 23rd Street SW

Maine Avenue SW from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

Closed from 5:30 AM to 2 PM

Independence Avenue from 4th Street SW to 15th Street SW

12th Street SW from Independence AVE SW to Jefferson Drive SW

12th Street NW from Madison Drive NW to Constitution Ave NW

14th Street NW/SW from Constitution Ave NW to I-395