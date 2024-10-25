3 Midcentury-Modern Open Houses to See This Weekend

Searching for a midcentury-modern house? The market is currently awash with the period’s sleek lines and minimalist details. Here are three picks for open houses this weekend.

A Northwest DC Midcentury Modern

Price: $1.7 million

Where: 1753 Verbena St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: 0.22 acres

Listing agent: Ben Puchalski, Compass

Open house: Saturday, October 26, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, October 27, 1 PM – 3 PM

This 1955 house underwent major renovations in 2020: Updates include spa-style bathrooms with custom wood cabinetry and a high-end kitchen. Vaulted ceilings, large windows, and the original fireplace enhance the property’s midcentury charm.

An Alexandria Midcentury Modern

Price: $850,000

Where:4202 Javins Dr.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/3

Lot size: 0.25 acres

Listing agent: Micki H. Macnaughton, McEnearney Associates

Open house: Saturday, October 26, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, October 27, 1 PM – 3 PM

Built in 1958, this house boasts midcentury design signatures like exposed beams and a sunken living room. The newly upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Other recent updates include a new HVAC system, flooring, and deck.

A Bethesda Midcentury Modern

Price: $950,000

Where: 9910 Parkwood Dr.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3

Lot size: 0.3 acres

Listing agent: Megan Richardson, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Open house: Saturday, October 26, 12 PM – 3 PM

Walls of windows invite natural light into this Bethesda home, built in 1953. Among the amenities: two fireplaces, a finished basement, and a spacious fenced yard.