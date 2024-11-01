4 Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

A stylish Shaw rowhouse, a charming Alexandria Colonial, and a welcoming Bethesda condo headline this week’s open house picks. And we uncovered a listing that luxury real-estate lovers and history buffs alike will appreciate: an Arlington estate that once served as a Civil War headquarters.

An Alexandria Colonial

Price: $1.75 million

Where: 802 Duke St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/4

Lot size: 2,300 square-feet

Listing agents: Janet Price and Heidi E. Burkhardt, McEnearney Associates

Open house: Saturday, November 2, 2 PM – 4 PM and Sunday, November 3, 12 PM – 2 PM

Built in 1830, this Old Town home features charming hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Modern updates include a fully upgraded kitchen and jetted soaking tub. Outside, find a private garden.

A Bethesda Condo

Price: $750,000, plus a $531 monthly HOA fee

Where: 5232 Pooks Hill Rd., Unit D-25

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3.5

Listing agent: Melinda Estridge, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Sunday, November 3, 2 PM – 4 PM

Exposed brick and a fireplace enhance the cozy feel of this Bethesda condo. A fenced yard, private deck, and community pool offer ample outdoor space.

A Shaw Rowhouse

Price: $1.1 million

Where: 1905 9 ½ St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: 740 square-feet

Listing agent: Casey Aboulafia, Compass

Open house: Saturday, November 2, 2 PM – 4 PM

This Shaw condo boasts a private rooftop terrace, updated kitchen, nine-foot ceilings, and chic built-ins.

A Historic Arlington Home

Price: $4 million

Where: 3612 N. Glebe Rd.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/6.5

Lot size: 0.5 acres

Listing agent: Scott Shawkey, Keller Williams Realty

Open house: Sunday, November 3, 1PM – 4PM

This 1898 Arlington house has its share of luxury amenities: a whiskey tasting room, rooftop terrace, and three kitchens. But it’s also not lacking in historical trivia. Toward the end of the Civil War, General Winfield Scott Hancock used the property as a headquarters for his Union soldiers: They watched over Arlington and DC from a “spy tree,” which was so tall that they operated a telegraph system from its peak. And, in another surprising twist, pieces of President William McKinley’s 1897 inaugural stand were used to construct some wall boards near the foyer.