4 Open Houses to Visit This Weekend

Spring weather is here—and so are our open house picks for this weekend: a historic rowhouse in Bloomingdale, a renovated bungalow in Hyattsville, and an end-unit condo in Arlington. In the luxury market, we feature a 1915 Dupont Circle townhouse with interiors by Fowlkes Studio and JD Ireland Interior Architecture and Design.

A Bloomingdale Rowhouse

Price: $1.19 million

Where: 1722 2nd St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

Lot size: .03 acres

Listing agents: Tyler Garrison and Jackson Verville, Compass

Open house: Saturday, March 15, 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM and Sunday, March 16, 1 PM – 3 PM

Historic details such an original staircase and exposed brick enhance the charm of this remodeled 1912 house. Other selling points include an updated kitchen, a large primary bedroom with a private deck, and an in-law suite on the lower level.

A Hyattsville Bungalow

Price: $575,000

Where: 3810 Oglethorpe St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3

Lot size: 0.1 acres

Listing agent: Billy Ta, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, March 15, 1 PM – 4 PM

This renovated five-bedroom bungalow features new kitchen appliances, cabinetry, and countertops. Outdoor amenities include a new deck and a fenced-in yard.

An Arlington Condo

Price: $795,000, plus $430 monthly HOA fee

Where: 2504 Fairfax Dr. — Unit 14B

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Listing agent: Diane Lewis, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Sunday, March 16, 12 PM – 2 PM

This Clarendon condo boasts an open-concept layout, hardwood flooring, and a fireplace. Other amenities include a spacious deck, two parking spots, and a private storage area.

A Dupont Circle Townhouse

Price: $3.495 million

Where: 1725 19th St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/5.5

Lot size: .04 acres

Listing agents: Nicole Terry and Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Saturday, March 15, 12 PM – 2 PM and Sunday, March 16, 2 PM – 4 PM