Actors, Athletes, More: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Actors, Athletes, More: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC
Hilarity for Charity cofounders Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen with Sepe Zuccari and Hamilton Insurance Agency’s Jason Zuccari.
September 11

The Partnership for Public Service’s Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals at the Kennedy Center

2024 Federal Employees of the Year Nancy Alcantara, Justin Uphold, and Shannon Rebolledo with White House chief of staff Jeff Zients.
Honorees Steve Calanog, Tara Fitzgerald, and Pete Guria with White House Cabinet Secretary Evan Ryan.
US deputy secretary of Commerce Don Graves with honorees Marc Levitan and Long Phan.

 

September 11

Black Girl Magic Network’s Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference kickoff at Dirty Habit

The D.C. Sports and Entertainment Commission’s Chinyere Hubbard, Invariant’s Heather Podesta, Black Girl Magic Network founder Nicole Venable, and FedEx’s Gina Adams.
Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and DC Council member Christina Henderson.

 

September 15

Washington Commanders home opener at Northwest Stadium

Washington Commanders co-owners Marjorie Harris and Josh Harris (left), and Mark Ein (far right) with tennis star Frances Tiafoe and Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin.

 

September 20

Citizens Association of Georgetown’s Celebration of Georgetown at Coolidge House at Quality Hill

Event co-chairs Ami Becker Aronson and Luke Russert.

 

September 22

Hilarity for Charity cocktail reception and discussion at the Zuccari family residence

Sofia Gross of Anduril Industries, Compass Coffee’s Michael Haft, DC Council member Brooke Pinto, and WilmerHale’s Phil Beshara.
Hilarity for Charity cofounders Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen with Sepe Zuccari and Hamilton Insurance Agency’s Jason Zuccari.
Alan Zuccari of Hamilton Insurance Agency, Ben Firestone of Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors, and Lisa Zuccari.

 

September 25

March On Festival gala at Dock5 at Union Market

Monument Advocacy’s Larry Duncan and Comcast NBCUniversal’s Melissa Maxfield.
Actor Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Raben founder Robert Raben, and Congressman Steny Hoyer.

 

September 26

The Greater Washington Board of Trade’s Fall Business Classic at the National Law Enforcement Museum

Washington Nationals minority owner Paxton Bake, the Maryland Aviation Administration’s Diana Léon Brown, Erica Heyse of the Congressional Award, and Jean Accius of Creating Healthier Communities.
Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld, Steve Proctor of G.S. Proctor & Associates, the Greater Washington Board of Trade’s Jack McDougle, and Patrick Burke of the Washington DC Police Foundation.
Washington DC Economic Partnership’s Suzanne White, Shannan Herbert of the Washington Area Community Investment Fund, George Washington University’s Karen Zinn, and Jim Rushton of the Washington Commanders.

 

September 27

Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival opening-night reception at Officina

Festival founders Nicole Friday (far left) and Jeff Friday (second from right) with Angie Gates of Events DC and comedian Chris Spencer.
This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

