9 Delicious Thanksgiving Pies to Add to Your Feast

No Thanksgiving feast is complete without pie–we say the more the merrier. Here are nine best-in-show options for your holiday spread, from clever riffs on the usual staples to more unconventional offerings that just might become a new tradition.

Maple-Bourbon Pecan

Unconventional Diner 1207 Ninth St., NW

Inspired by her childhood in pecan-obsessed central Texas, pastry chef Kaity Mitchell’s interpretation has a wallop of bourbon, nuanced sweetness thanks to a few glugs of maple syrup, and a fabulously flaky, butter-rich crust.

“Pumpkin Pie of Champions”

Centrolina 974 Palmer Alley, NW

Taking a cue from Kamala Harris’s favorite breakfast, pastry chef Mary Mendoza crafts a festive, custardy pie featuring kabocha squash, raisin bran, and almond milk.

Ube

Gwenie's Pastries 12113 Nebel St., Rockville

This stunner will stand out on your sideboard–and your Instagram feed–with its luxuriously creamy purple-yam filling festooned with lavender-hued icing rosettes.

Sweet Potato

Petite Cerise 1027 Seventh St., NW

Delicately crunchy graham-cracker crust holds velvety sweet-potato filling with Shenandoah Valley sorghum and a cornucopia of aromatic spices.

Peanut Butter, Rum, and Coke

Bayou Bakery 1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Here’s a cheers-worthy collab: chef David Guas’s peanut-butter pie spiked with spiced rum from Tiki TNT’s Todd Thrasher and a slug of Coke. The result is a perfect balance of sweet, salty, and a spirited kick.

Caramel-Apple “Ice Cream”

Crème de la Crop 273 Sunset Park Dr., Herndon

This vegan and gluten-free twist on the classic apple pie features a sugar-cookie crust filled with apple-cider-and-quince sorbet. It’s crowned with cinnamon-oat streusel and a zigzag of apple-cider caramel.

Black-Cocoa Chocolate Silk

The Duck & the Peach 300 Seventh St., SE

Featuring chocolate mousse and intense dark-chocolate ganache, this cocoa lover’s dream by pastry chef Rochelle Cooper can be paired with pints of house-churned vanilla-bean ice cream.

Mixed Berry

Acme Pie Co. 2803 Columbia Pike, Arlington

This ramble through the bramble and bog blends blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and cranberries, making it a summery counterpoint to an autumnal feast.

Kabocha Butterscotch

Hiraya 1250 H St., NE

This pie brings together savory kabocha-squash custard, vanilla marshmallow, ginger butterscotch, and a toasted-rice/graham-cracker crust.

This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

