4 Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Looking to buy a home for $1 million or less in the DC area? Here are this week’s open house picks: a timeless Alexandria rowhouse, a colorful Takoma Park home, and a trendy Adams Morgan condo. And for luxury buyers/gawkers, check out this Chevy Chase Craftsman.

An Adams Morgan Condo

Price: $749,000, plus a $540 monthly HOA fee

Where: 1820 Kalorama Rd., NW – Apt. 4

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1.5

Listing agent: Sarah Minard, Compass

Open house: Sunday, November 17, 1 PM – 3 PM

Set inside a Victorian-style rowhouse, this Adams Morgan condo features tall ceilings, pine floors, and large windows that give the space an airy feel. A private balcony overlooks a shared backyard, which includes a patio area with a grill.

An Alexandria Rowhouse

Price: $1 million

Where: 126 N. Patrick St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5

Lot size: 1,125 square feet

Listing agent: Deirdre Wildman, Pearson Smith Realty

Open house: Saturday, November 16, 2 PM – 4 PM and Sunday, November 17, 2 PM – 4 PM

Built in 1820, this Old Town house boasts charming vintage details—including exposed brick, curved archways, and built-in bookshelves. Stainless steel appliances in the renovated kitchen offer a modern touch.

A Takoma Park Craftsman

Price: $849,000

Where: 439 Ethan Allen Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

Lot size: 0.11 acres

Listing agent: Dan Metcalf, Perennial Real Estate

Open house: Sunday, November 17, 2 PM – 4 PM

The 1924 Takoma Park house comes packed with custom built-ins, a pellet stove, and a gabled wood ceiling. Another selling point: the newly updated kitchen, featuring a five-burner gas range, designer backsplash, and Shaker-style cabinets. In the backyard, find a tiered deck, fire pit, and hot tub.

A Chevy Chase Craftsman

Price: $3.795 million

Where: 4915 Cumberland Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7/5

Lot size: 0.28 acres

Listing agent: Eric Murtagh, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Sunday, November 17, 1 PM – 4 PM

This extravagant Chevy Chase home, built in 1917, was recently restored and outfitted with modern upgrades. Highlights include a sprawling front porch, high-end kitchen, and ample deck space. Behind the house, find a spacious backyard with a detached two-story garage.