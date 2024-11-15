Real Estate

4 Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

An Alexandria rowhouse, an Adams Morgan condo, and a Takoma Park Craftsman—all $1 million or less. Plus, a luxury Chevy Chase listing.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by BTW Images.

Looking to buy a home for $1 million or less in the DC area? Here are this week’s open house picks: a timeless Alexandria rowhouse, a colorful Takoma Park home, and a trendy Adams Morgan condo. And for luxury buyers/gawkers, check out this Chevy Chase Craftsman.

An Adams Morgan Condo

Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.

Price: $749,000, plus a $540 monthly HOA fee
Where: 1820 Kalorama Rd., NW – Apt. 4
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1.5
Listing agent: Sarah Minard, Compass
Open house: Sunday, November 17, 1 PM – 3 PM

Set inside a Victorian-style rowhouse, this Adams Morgan condo features tall ceilings, pine floors, and large windows that give the space an airy feel. A private balcony overlooks a shared backyard, which includes a patio area with a grill. 

An Alexandria Rowhouse

Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.
Photograph by BTW Images.

Price: $1 million
Where: 126 N. Patrick St.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5
Lot size: 1,125 square feet
Listing agent: Deirdre Wildman, Pearson Smith Realty
Open house: Saturday, November 16, 2 PM – 4 PM and Sunday, November 17, 2 PM – 4 PM

Built in 1820, this Old Town house boasts charming vintage details—including exposed brick, curved archways, and built-in bookshelves. Stainless steel appliances in the renovated kitchen offer a modern touch. 

A Takoma Park Craftsman

Photograph by Realtour, Inc.
Photograph by Realtour, Inc.
Photograph by Realtour, Inc.
Photograph by Realtour, Inc.

Price: $849,000
Where: 439 Ethan Allen Ave.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2
Lot size: 0.11 acres
Listing agent: Dan Metcalf, Perennial Real Estate
Open house: Sunday, November 17, 2 PM – 4 PM

The 1924 Takoma Park house comes packed with custom built-ins, a pellet stove, and a gabled wood ceiling. Another selling point: the newly updated kitchen, featuring a five-burner gas range, designer backsplash, and Shaker-style cabinets. In the backyard, find a tiered deck, fire pit, and hot tub.

 

A Chevy Chase Craftsman

Photograph by Rachel Sale.
Photograph by Rachel Sale.
Photograph by Rachel Sale.
Photograph by Rachel Sale.

Price: $3.795 million
Where: 4915 Cumberland Ave.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7/5
Lot size: 0.28 acres
Listing agent: Eric Murtagh, Long & Foster Real Estate
Open house: Sunday, November 17, 1 PM – 4 PM

This extravagant Chevy Chase home, built in 1917, was recently restored and outfitted with modern upgrades. Highlights include a sprawling front porch, high-end kitchen, and ample deck space. Behind the house, find a spacious backyard with a detached two-story garage.

More:
Kate Corliss
Kate Corliss
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day