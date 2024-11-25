MAP: Road Closures for Washington Spirit Rally at Audi Field Tonight

Following the Washington Spirit’s loss to the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League championship game this past Saturday, fans are expressing their enduring support for the team with a rally at Audi Field on Monday evening.
To honor the Spirit’s largely successful season, the Washington Spirit Fan Appreciation Rally will gather outside the soccer stadium from 6 to 8 PM for festivities hosted by sports commentators Haiya Kofler and Bram Weinstein. Expect player appearances, speeches, a live DJ set, merch sales, and—of course—road closures.
DC police have only announced one definite road closure ahead of the rally, but a slew of other streets could close at any time Monday if there’s a public safety need.
Check out an interactive map of potential road closures below, with the confirmed closure highlighted in red.
Closed from 3 PM to 11 PM:
- S St. from First St. to Half St., SW
Subject to close Monday:
- Potomac Ave. from S. Capitol St. to First St., SW
- R St. from First St. to 2nd St., SW
- R St. from S. Capitol St. to Half St., SW
- T St. from First St. to 2nd St., SW
- Half St. from Potomac Ave. to V St., SW
- V St. from 2nd St. to Half St., SW
- First St. from T St. to V St., SW
- 2nd St. from R St. to V St., SW
No parking between noon and 11 PM:
- Potomac Ave. from S. Capitol St. to First St., SW
- R St. from First St. to 2nd St., SW
- R St. from S. Capitol St. to Half St., SW
- S St. from First St., SW to Half St., SW
- T St. from First St. to 2nd St., SW
- Half St. from Potomac Ave. to V St., SW
- V St. from 2nd St. to Half St., SW
- First St. from T St. to V St., SW
- 2nd St. from R St. to V St., SW