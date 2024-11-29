Weddings

A Wintery Wedding at Stone Tower Winery

Pre-ceremony drinks included spiked hot apple cider and hot chocolate.

Written by
Photographed by Wolfcrest Photography
Photographs by Wolfcrest Photography

Courtney, a technology sales professional from Germantown, and Joe, a consultant from Washington state, met through mutual friends as seniors at Virginia Tech. Six years later, Joe popped the question on a trip with Courtney’s family to Ocracoke Island in North Carolina.

For their January wedding at Stone Tower Winery, Courtney says she wanted the overall vibe to feel like a romantic winery on a bright winter day. For the design, they used navy and icy blue hues, gold accents, and lots candles and white and cream flowers. Courtney’s favorite details were in her wedding-day look: the bridal bouquet and her pearl-studded veil. Joe says his favorite part was the pre-ceremony cocktails: spiked hot cider and spiked hot chocolates that were a hit with the guests. The signature cocktail at the reception was equally wintery: a cranberry fizz with bourbon smoke cranberries, vodka, rosemary simple syrup, and ginger beer. Also adding to the wintery scene: Joe’s velvet tuxedo and the bride and bridal party’s fur shawls. See all the details of their big day below.

The Details

 

Venue: Stone Tower Winery

Planning and design: Roberts & Co Events

Florist: LynnVale Studios

Caterer: Heirloom Catering & Event Design

Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Cakes

Hair and makeup: Georgetown Bride

Bride’s attire: Essence of Australia from Elegance by Roya (dress); BHLDN (shawl)

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Bridesmaids’ attire: Dessy (dresses), Revelry (shawls)

Music: Dan Goldman, Dan Goldman Events

Rentals: DC Rental

Transportation: Road Yachts

Officiant: Wedding Ceremonies by Jeff 

Invitations: Minted

 

