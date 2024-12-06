Real Estate

3 Open Houses That Trump’s Cabinet Picks Should Check Out This Weekend

Luxury listings equipped with spaces to schmooze, Cybertruck parking, and other posh amenities.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Rachel Sale.

President-elect Donald Trump plans to stock his cabinet with some high rollers: his administration may have a net worth of more than $340 billion. All those incoming tycoons will need a place to crash when they arrive in DC. Here are three high-end properties with open houses this weekend that may appeal to future members of the administration. Luxury real-estate gawkers may also want to catch a peek.

A Bethesda Mansion

Photograph by Rachel Sale.
Photograph by Rachel Sale.
Photograph by Rachel Sale.
Photograph by Rachel Sale.

Price: $7.8 million
Where: 7527 Hampden Ln.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/8
Lot size:  0.46 acres
Listing agent: Eric Murtagh, Long & Foster Real Estate
Open house: Sunday, December 8, 2 PM – 4 PM

With nearly 8,000 square-feet of space, this sprawling new construction was the handiwork of Bethesda-based Studio Z Design Concepts. A sunny living room opens into the outdoor space, outfitted with a spacious porch and pool. Other amenities include a separate catering kitchen, an outdoor living room, and a carriage house—ready to be reimagined as a home office, cabana, or a roomy garage fit for a Cybertruck.

A Foxhall Colonial

Photograph by Peter Papoulakos Photography.
Photograph by Peter Papoulakos Photography.
Photograph by Peter Papoulakos Photography.
Photograph by Peter Papoulakos Photography.

Price: $3.59 million
Where: 4853 Foxhall Cres., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/5.5
Lot size:  0.18 acres
Listing agent: Liz Lavette, Washington Fine Properties
Open house: Sunday, December 8, 1 PM – 3 PM

This Foxhall Crescent house features 10-foot ceilings, intricate millwork, and five fireplaces. And the outdoor space includes a heated pool and landscaped gardens, a good spot to entertain friends or visiting dignitaries.

An Alexandria Home

Photograph by Home Visions Media.
Photograph by Home Visions Media.
Photograph by Home Visions Media.
Photograph by Home Visions Media.

Price: $1.995 million
Where: 6100 Vernon Ter.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/3
Lot size:  0.19 acres
Listing agent: Janet Price, Corcoran McEnearney
Open house: Sunday, December 8, 12 PM – 2 PM

This stately home boasts a gourmet kitchen, secluded patio area, and a renovation-ready lower level. Located in the Belle Haven neighborhood, the property is a short drive away from the Pentagon and, at under $2 million, might appeal to more budget-conscious members of the incoming administration.

More:
Kate Corliss
Kate Corliss
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day