News & Politics

DJs, Curators, Restaurateurs: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Written by
| Published on
DJs, Curators, Restaurateurs: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC
Singer Eden Golan, actor Ben Stiller, and ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt at the ADL in Concert Against Hate 30th-Anniversary Celebration at the Kennedy Center.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

November 12

Pay the People! Book Party at the Jefferson Hotel, Washington, DC

Pay the People! authors John Driscoll and Morris Pearl with Senator John Hickenlooper.

 

November 13

Framebridge Tenth-Anniversary Party at the GeorgeTown Club

The Georgetown BID’s Faith Broderick, Lauren Boston, and Debbie Young.
Susan Tynan of Framebridge, Amanda McClements of Salt & Sundry, and Peter Tynan of Advisory Services.
Framebridge’s Yodit Kirubel and Isabel Bolivar.

 

November 15

The Four Seasons Hotel’s “Wine & Dine” Fine Wine and Celebrity Chef Dinner at Bourbon Steak

Geoff Tracy of Chef Geoff’s Restaurant Group, Norah O’Donnell of CBS News, and actor Lynda Carter.
MedStar Health’s Kenneth Samet, Company Fine Wine’s Matt Wilson, restaurateur Michael Mina, and Marc Bromley of the Four Seasons.
The American Health Law Association’s David Cade, Wine & Dine host-committee member Michelle Lee, and USAID’s Maria Price Detherage.

 

November 15

Club Glow 25th-Anniversary Party at Echostage

Club Glow’s Matthew Cronin and Heather Church with Kelly Flanigan of Live Nation Entertainment.
DJ Armin van Buuren, Club Glow’s Pete Kalamoutsos, and DJ Ferry Corsten.
Bresca’s Jessica Cifuentes and Brandon “DJ RI5E” Perry.

 

November 18

The Go-Go Museum and Cafe Ribbon Cutting

Go-Go Museum founder Ronald Moten and chief curator Natalie Hopkinson.
DC Council member Robert C. White Jr., DC film commissioner LaToya Foster, and Angela Bethea, executive chef at the Go-Go Museum and Cafe.

 

November 18

ADL in Concert Against Hate 30th-Anniversary Celebration at the Kennedy Center

Singer Eden Golan, actor Ben Stiller, and ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt.

 

November 19

Wicked Reception and Advance Screening at the British Ambassador’s Residence

Katrina Chan, social secretary to the British ambassador; Comcast’s Jennifer Medley; Helen Milby & Company’s Helen Milby; and James Harris, communications project coordinator at the British Embassy.
The Motion Picture Association’s Charles Rivkin, British ambassador to the US Karen Pierce, and Comcast Corporation’s Kimberley Harris.
Sherrie Beckstead, partner at the Lockkeepers Collection, Liljenquist & Beckstead Jewelers, and Lenkersdorfer Jewelers, with Balmoré Art’s Andrew Jacobson.

 

November 12

Pay the People! Book Party at the Jefferson Hotel, Washington, DC

Pay the People! authors John Driscoll and Morris Pearl with Senator John Hickenlooper.

 

November 13

Framebridge Tenth-Anniversary Party at the GeorgeTown Club

The Georgetown BID’s Faith Broderick, Lauren Boston, and Debbie Young.
Susan Tynan of Framebridge, Amanda McClements of Salt & Sundry, and Peter Tynan of Advisory Services.
Framebridge’s Yodit Kirubel and Isabel Bolivar.

 

November 15

The Four Seasons Hotel’s “Wine & Dine” Fine Wine and Celebrity Chef Dinner at Bourbon Steak

Geoff Tracy of Chef Geoff’s Restaurant Group, Norah O’Donnell of CBS News, and actor Lynda Carter.
MedStar Health’s Kenneth Samet, Company Fine Wine’s Matt Wilson, restaurateur Michael Mina, and Marc Bromley of the Four Seasons.
The American Health Law Association’s David Cade, Wine & Dine host-committee member Michelle Lee, and USAID’s Maria Price Detherage.

 

November 15

Club Glow 25th-Anniversary Party at Echostage

Club Glow’s Matthew Cronin and Heather Church with Kelly Flanigan of Live Nation Entertainment.
DJ Armin van Buuren, Club Glow’s Pete Kalamoutsos, and DJ Ferry Corsten.
Bresca’s Jessica Cifuentes and Brandon “DJ RI5E” Perry.

 

November 18

The Go-Go Museum and Cafe Ribbon Cutting

Go-Go Museum founder Ronald Moten and chief curator Natalie Hopkinson.
DC Council member Robert C. White Jr., DC film commissioner LaToya Foster, and Angela Bethea, executive chef at the Go-Go Museum and Cafe.

 

November 18

ADL in Concert Against Hate 30th-Anniversary Celebration at the Kennedy Center

Singer Eden Golan, actor Ben Stiller, and ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt.

 

November 19

Wicked Reception and Advance Screening at the British Ambassador’s Residence

Katrina Chan, social secretary to the British ambassador; Comcast’s Jennifer Medley; Helen Milby & Company’s Helen Milby; and James Harris, communications project coordinator at the British Embassy.
The Motion Picture Association’s Charles Rivkin, British ambassador to the US Karen Pierce, and Comcast Corporation’s Kimberley Harris.
Sherrie Beckstead, partner at the Lockkeepers Collection, Liljenquist & Beckstead Jewelers, and Lenkersdorfer Jewelers, with Balmoré Art’s Andrew Jacobson.

This article appears in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Dan Swartz
Dan Swartz