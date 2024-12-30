MOM’s Organic Market founder and CEO Scott Nash recently embarked on a new venture: opening a pinball arcade. VÜK, in Friendship Heights, houses about 40 machines from his extensive personal collection. Here are three of his favorites.
Eight Ball Deluxe
The Maryland native grew up playing this at Beltsville Billiards. His paper route didn’t pay much, so he had to rack up enough points to get replays: “I’d ride my bike there sometimes with only four quarters in my pocket, hoping to make an afternoon out of it by winning free games.”
Memory Lane
This 1970s game is one of Nash’s most cherished machines and a favorite from childhood. “The three targets in the middle need to be hit just right or the ball can easily drain,” he says, “so it requires precision from both flippers–but it’s not such an impossible shot that it’s out of reach.”
Lord of the Rings
As the first machine he bought, this kicked off his pinball-collecting obsession. Nash didn’t love how fast and complicated it was at first, but he became obsessed, playing more than 1,000 times in his basement: “I never got bored with it.”
3 Must-Play Machines at DC’s New Pinball Hall
VUK’s owner picks his faves.
MOM’s Organic Market founder and CEO Scott Nash recently embarked on a new venture: opening a pinball arcade. VÜK, in Friendship Heights, houses about 40 machines from his extensive personal collection. Here are three of his favorites.
Eight Ball Deluxe
The Maryland native grew up playing this at Beltsville Billiards. His paper route didn’t pay much, so he had to rack up enough points to get replays: “I’d ride my bike there sometimes with only four quarters in my pocket, hoping to make an afternoon out of it by winning free games.”
Memory Lane
This 1970s game is one of Nash’s most cherished machines and a favorite from childhood. “The three targets in the middle need to be hit just right or the ball can easily drain,” he says, “so it requires precision from both flippers–but it’s not such an impossible shot that it’s out of reach.”
Lord of the Rings
As the first machine he bought, this kicked off his pinball-collecting obsession. Nash didn’t love how fast and complicated it was at first, but he became obsessed, playing more than 1,000 times in his basement: “I never got bored with it.”
This article appears in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
Most Popular in Things to Do
25 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend
11 New Year’s Eve Parties, Concerts, and Shows in the DC Area
9 Places to See Stunning Christmas Trees Around DC
12 Holiday Markets to Shop in the DC Area This Season
11 Fun Holiday Light Displays and Attractions Around the DC Area
Washingtonian Magazine
January Issue: He's BackView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
Wait, That’s Not a Pizza Hut?
Why Local Scientists Are Building a Fake Star
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This December
What Does the DC “Love Is Blind” Tell Us About Life in the District?
More from Things to Do
25 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend
Where to Find New Year’s Day Lunches and Brunches Around DC
11 New Year’s Eve Parties, Concerts, and Shows in the DC Area
Where to Find Decadent New Year’s Eve Restaurant Dinners, Parties, and Takeout Around DC
Lilith Fest Will Bring the Spirit of the ’90s Back to DC This Weekend
32 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend
An Ethiopian-Eritrean Restaurant and Cultural Space Is Opening in Shaw
9 Places to See Stunning Christmas Trees Around DC