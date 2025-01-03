4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

Ring in the new year with this week’s open house picks: A rowhouse in the heart of Capitol Hill, an elegant Bethesda Colonial, and a newly renovated townhouse in Fairfax. Looking for something more luxe? Check out this turn-of-the-century Colonial in Cleveland Park.

A Capitol Hill Rowhouse

Price: $1.995 million

Where: 324 2nd St., SE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3.5

Lot size: .03 acres

Listing agents: Brent Jackson and Robert Sanders, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, January 5, 11 AM – 1 PM

Located across the street from the Library of Congress, this rowhouse boasts an upgraded kitchen, two fireplaces, and a spacious backyard. In the basement, a separately metered apartment includes a full kitchen and washer/dryer.

A Bethesda Colonial

Price: $1.44 million

Where: 4420 Sangamore Rd.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

Lot size: 0.14 acres

Listing agents: Marina Krapiva, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5, 2 PM – 4 PM

A gourmet kitchen, built-in shelving, and newly renovated bathrooms are just a few highlights of this listing. Outdoor amenities include a spacious yard and deck, ideal for entertaining.

A Fairfax Townhouse

Price: $755,000, plus a $103 monthly HOA fee

Where: 3923 Green Look Ct.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5

Lot size: .03 acres

Listing agent: James McCulloch, Pearson Smith Realty

Open house: Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5, 2 PM – 4 PM

Northern Virginia interior designer Pamela Harvey oversaw the recent revamp of this property’s kitchen. Other upgrades include new windows, landscaping, and an overhaul of all three bathrooms.

A Cleveland Park Colonial

Price: $3.995 million

Where: 3307 Newark St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7/4.5

Lot size: .12 acres

Listing agent: Margot Wilson, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Sunday, January 5, 2 PM – 4 PM

Designed in 1904 by DC architect Waddy Butler Wood, this Cleveland Park house oozes character—from the stately front porch to the cobblestone driveway. Inside, find 10-foot ceilings, a fully renovated kitchen, and a finished basement.