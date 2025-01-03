Snow Watch: DC’s First Potential Snow Day Is on the Way

Grab your gloves and prepare for the possibility of a snowball fight next week: According to the National Weather Service, we’re likely to see snowfall in the DC area on Sunday.

Although NWS is reporting “little or no” snow will accumulate on Friday, winter weather starting on Sunday night could mark the return of the snow stick. Capital Weather Gang is predicting there could be at least three to six inches of snow (and possibly even more than six inches) from Sunday night through Monday night. The winter weather may take the form of snow, sleet, or freezing rain. Last year, we received a paltry eight total inches of snowfall.

Heading into this winter, there were predictions it would be a relatively dry season. In October, NWS Climate Prediction Center and climate expert Michelle L’Heureux told Washingtonian that La Niña, the Pacific Ocean-cooling phenomenon, would cause above average temperatures in the area, crushing our dreams of a winter wonderland.

But perhaps we despaired too early. With snowy forecasts in our near future, snow day institutions such as the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association are making tentative plans for a season kickoff on Monday. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll get to see the National Zoo’s new pandas playing in the powder, just like their predecessors.