A Panda-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens Across From the Zoo

Starting tomorrow, grab a Panda-Colada at Bamboo Bar inside Duke’s Counter.

Two-year-old female giant panda Qing Bao in her habitat at Dujiangyan Base in Sichuan, China May 17. Photograph by Roshan Patel, Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

What’s better than seeing the new giant pandas at the Zoo? Seeing the new giant pandas at the Zoo and having a Panda-Colada. On Friday, January 10–the day bears Bao Li and Qing Bao go on view to Zoo members—Woodley Park gastropub Duke’s Counter will debut its panda-themed pop-up, Bamboo Bar.  Also on the menu: “Bao-zy” hot chocolate with cayenne and Amaretto, a bamboo mule, and some kid-friendly drinks, too.

The bar will be decked out as a proper panda’s paradise, adorned with floor-to-ceiling forest backdrops, a ton of bamboo, and a neon panda eating a burger. Some drinks will arrive in custom-made panda-themed glassware.

Duke’s managing partner Daniel Kramer says planning for the bar started immediately after the Zoo’s May announcement that a new set of bears would soon be on the way from China:“We knew that we wanted to have a big welcoming party and a full embrace of the pandas and everything they mean in the city.”

The Bamboo Bar will be open during Duke’s Counter’s regular hours—Monday through Thursday from 11:30 AM to 9 PM; Saturday from 10 AM to 10 PM; and Sunday from 10 AM to 9 PM—and run indefinitely. The bamboo theme stops at food: the restaurant will serve its regular menu (including its tasty burgers).

Duke’s Counter, 3000 Connecticut Ave., NW.

 

