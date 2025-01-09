How to See the New Pandas at the National Zoo

January is a big month for historic events in DC, but the debut of two new pandas at the National Zoo is perhaps the biggest highlight for Washingtonians. Bears Bao Li and Qing Bao will finally meet the public, and here’s everything you need to know to see them.

When can I see the pandas?

Zoo members will get first dibs at seeing the pandas from January 10 through 19. (The number of visitors per member depends on the membership tier.) This 10-day preview period is designed to help the pandas acclimate to the adoring crowds. Viewing will open to the general public on January 24.

Do I need to reserve a pass?

Zoo members who want to see the pandas as part of the members-only preview will have to reserve a free timed-entry pass beforehand, which can be done online. Each pass will allow visitors 30 minutes to see the pandas. Currently, all weekend passes for members have been snagged, though there are still some weekday passes available. Starting on January 24, you’ll only need the standard Zoo day pass, which can also be reserved online.

What are the hours for viewing the pandas?

You can stop by the habitat on the Asia Trail throughout the Zoo’s operational hours. During the winter months, that’s from 8 AM to 4 PM.

When will the Giant Panda Cam come back on?

As you may already know, the Giant Panda Cam is currently turned off while the bears adjust. However, it will relaunch on January 24. The camera will be live from 7 AM to 7 PM daily. If you miss the live feed, the Zoo will show recordings of that day’s activities during an overnight broadcast.

What will I see when I visit the pandas?

Pandas spend 10 to 16 hours a day feeding, so there’s a good chance you’ll get to see the bears munching on some bamboo. The Zoo has also installed new climbing structures for the pandas, so you might even see them exercising and honing their skills.

What do we know about the new pandas’ personalities?

Zoo veterinarian James Steeil told Washingtonian both pandas “are little celebrity divas in certain ways.” However, each panda has their own distinct personality. Upon arriving in DC, Qing Bao was more shy and reserved, while Bao Li is a bundle of energy and eager for food. According to Zoo staff, Bao Li strongly takes after his grandfather, former Zoo resident Tian Tian.

I just can’t wait! What if I want to see the pandas now?

For any impatient panda lovers, you can check out this video of the bears playing in the snow on January 6.

How else can I celebrate the panda debut?

Businesses surrounding the Zoo are celebrating their new neighbors with bear-themed specials. Starting on January 10, Duke’s Counter is unveiling panda pop-up the Bamboo Bar with themed decor and drinks. Next door, Baked by Yael is going all in on the panda craze, offering panda cake pops, cookies, and “duffins.”