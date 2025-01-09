8 Events to Celebrate MLK Day in the DC Area

Celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King Jr. at a number of uplifting commemorations and volunteer events throughout the month.

MLK Holiday DC 7th Annual Prayer Breakfast

location_on 2616 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE language Website

Matthews Memorial Baptist Church hosts a Saturday morning prayer breakfast in recognition of the holiday. One of this year’s speakers is DC Representative and healthcare worker Oye Owolewa. The meeting gathers faith leaders and elected officials from across the District in support of Martin Luther King Jr.’s community principles and values (January 11, $35).

MLK Holiday DC Peace Walk & Parade

location_on 1100 Oak Dr. Ave., SE language Website

For over 40 years, the DC community has honored King with a peaceful march through the city. This year’s commemoration will begin with a peace rally and assembly at Shepherd Park at 9:30 AM, followed by a procession to Entertainment & Sports Arena at 10:30 AM. After an indoor parade, there will be a health and wellness fair (January 18, free).

What Is my Legacy? Book Talk

location_on 901 G St., NW language Website

Join a conversation with Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King at the MLK Memorial Library as the family members of the civil rights leader discuss their latest book, What is My Legacy?. (January 14, free).

The People’s Holiday at the Smithsonian

location_on 1400 Constitution Ave., NW language Website

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is spotlighting “Literacy and the Civil Rights Movement. ” The museum’s community day invites families to participate in a service project to make literacy packets for pre-readers across the District, and a poetry collage inspired by activist Ella Baker (January 26, free, but registration required).

Robert E. Person “Celebrates MLK, Jr.”

location_on 1073 Wisconsin Ave., NW language Website

Snap your fingers to the melodies of jazz and gospel at an evening or late-night jam session on MLK Day itself. Georgetown’s Blues Alley will host two concerts in honor of King, featuring DC tenor vocalist Robert E. Person (January 20, $35).

Let Freedom Ring Celebration

location_on 2700 F St., NW and virtual language Website

Singers Christopher Jackson and Esperanza Spalding headline a musical tribute leading up to MLK Day of Service. The free show, hosted by actor Taye Diggs, will likely be a big one; tickets won’t be released until the day of the performance (January 19, free).

Anacostia Riverkeeper Cleanup at Pope Branch Park

location_on 2900 M Pl., SE language Website

Anacostia Riverkeeper is partnering with Pope Branch Park Restoration Alliance for a weekend cleanup. There are two volunteer time slots, at 10 AM and noon. (January 18, free).

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

location_on 1401 Duke St. Alexandria language Website

Virginia’s Shiloh Baptist Church Historic Sanctuary is encouraging community members to take part in a variety of service projects. Volunteers can help prepare hygiene and household baskets for family shelters and local community houses, or craft prayer blankets for the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center (January 20, free).

