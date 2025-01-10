3 Open Houses To Visit This Weekend

Snow across the DC region hasn’t hindered movement in the local real estate market to start the year. This week’s open house picks include a pre-war Takoma Park Craftsman, a chic Chevy Chase Colonial, and a loft-style Alexandria condo.

A Takoma Park Craftsman

Price: $1.399 million

Where: 7223 Blair Rd., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3.5

Lot size: .18 acres

Listing agents: Christopher Suranna and Colin Johnson, RLAH @properties

Open house: Saturday, January 11, 12 PM – 2 PM and Sunday, January 12, 2 PM – 4 PM

Built in 1920, this home has plenty of character: Highlights include a wrap-around porch, original hardwood flooring, and a stone fireplace. Other amenities include a finished attic and basement.

A Chevy Chase Colonial

Price: $1.895 million

Where: 3406 Raymond St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3.5

Lot size: .29 acres

Listing agent: Amanda Provost, Compass

Open house: Sunday, January 12, 2 PM – 4 PM

Located in the Village of Martin’s Additions in Chevy Chase, this 1955 house features renovated bathrooms and a sprawling kitchen (with two ovens and two dishwashers). Outside, find a flagstone patio, large lawn, and a finished cottage/shed that could double as an office.

An Alexandria Condo

Price: $469,000, plus a $445 monthly HOA fee

Where: 6001 Mersey Oaks Way – Unit C

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Listing agent: Kristen Mason Coreas, KW United

Open house: Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12, 2 PM – 4 PM

Cathedral ceilings, large windows, and an open layout are among this condo’s selling points. Other amenities include a private garage, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, and a loft with views of a nearby pond.