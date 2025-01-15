PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in December

10

Where: 2601 Foxhall Rd., NW

How much: $5,600,000

Listing Agents: Michael Rankin and John Gill, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s Agents: Nicole Terry and Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This estate in Foxhall features an outdoor family room with a kitchen and grilling station, a heated swimming pool, a sports court, and a treehouse. Inside the 10,500-square-foot brick Colonial, find six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a dining room with a beamed cathedral ceiling, and an in-law/staff suite.

9

Where: 1431 33rd St., NW

How much: $5,600,000

Listing Agents: Nancy Taylor Bubes and Liz Dangio, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s Agents: Michael Aubrey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Renovated in 2020, this Georgetown townhome boasts six bedrooms, six and a half baths, a garage, a living room with a fireplace, and a rooftop deck with views of the city. An elevator connects all four stories.

8

Where: 3150 South St., NW #2F

How much: $6,000,000

Listing Agents: Mark McFadden and Hunter McFadden, Compass

Buyer’s Agent: Matt McCormick, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Located in Georgetown’s Ritz-Carlton, this four-bedroom and four-and-a-half-bath condo recently underwent a two-year renovation. It boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, three balconies, and Potomac River views.

7

Where: 7610 Fairfax Rd, Bethesda

How much: $6,450,000

Listing Agents: Daniel Heider and Kara Sheehan, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s Agents: Robert Hryniewicki and Adam Rackliffe, Washington Fine Properties

This 7,908-square-foot Edgemoor estate located near downtown Bethesda was originally built in 1913 and designed by N. C. Wyeth, the renowned painter and father of Andrew Wyeth. The estate boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a library with a fireplace, and a breakfast nook. Outside, find an entertaining space with a dining area, fire pit, and barbecue.

6

Where: 2211 Massachusetts Ave., NW

How much: $7,250,000

Listing Agents: Deborah and Rene Fonseca, Long & Foster Real Estate

Buyer’s Agents: Deborah and Rene Fonseca, Long & Foster Real Estate

This Embassy Row mansion, once owned by the widow of Union general Philip Sheridan, was used most recently as an office building by the embassy of Greece. The six-story building, converted into a residence by Marwick, a real estate investment group, now features five bedrooms, three fireplaces, and a rooftop terrace.

5

Where: 2230 S St., NW

How much: $9,350,000

Listing Agents: Jonathan Taylor and Maxwell Rabin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s Agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This Colonial Revival-style Kalorama mansion was originally built in 1924 for Adolph Miller, a member of the first Federal Reserve Board. More recently, it was owned by hostess and diplomat Esther Coopersmith, who would host her “bridge-building dinner parties” in its formal dining room. The four-story mansion features six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, and a back patio with a fountain and a pool.

4

Where: 3150 South St., NW #PH2A

How much: $10,250,000

Listing Agents: Daniel Heider and Melanie Hayes, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s Agents: Daniel Heider and Melanie Hayes, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This 6,400-square-foot penthouse condo at the Ritz-Carlton in Georgetown is the largest unit in the building. It features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 3,000 square feet of private terraces that offer views of the National Mall, Key Bridge, and Potomac River. Other highlights include a private elevator and marble baths.

3

Where: 2727 Q St., NW

How much: $10,300,000

Listing Agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s Agent: Samuel Dweck, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Constructed in 1893, this Colonial Revival-style house in Georgetown was renovated by Cunningham|Quill Architects and interior designer Thomas Pheasant, and features landscaping by Richard Arentz. It includes eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a theater, and a rooftop deck with views of the Washington Monument.

2

Where: 1534 28th St., NW

How much: $10,500,000

Listing Agents: Lenore Rubino and Jamie Peva, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s Agents: Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 1853 for the merchant and shipper Robert P. Dodge, this Georgetown house was more recently owned by the late C. Boyden Gray, the Republican strategist and fundraiser. The 11,158-square-foot residence has eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, an elevator, five fireplaces, a catering kitchen, a wine cellar, and terraced gardens.

1

Where: 2400 Foxhall Rd., NW

How much: $25,000,000

Listing Agents: Daniel Heider and Jaclyn Mason, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s Agents: Daniel Heider and Jaclyn Mason, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This 16,250-square-foot Foxhall house, built in 2022 by Bret Baier and his wife, Amy, was reportedly purchased by Howard Lutnick, President-elect Trump’s pick for Commerce Secretary. Inspired by France’s Château du Grand-Lucé, the residence features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a temperature-controlled wine display, a home cinema, and fitness facilities. Outdoor amenities include a heated pool and putting green.