4 Open Houses To Check Out This Weekend

Looking for a diversion during inauguration weekend? This week’s roundup of open houses includes a penthouse condo in Petworth, an Arlington Craftsman, and a Cape Cod-style house in Silver Spring. And for luxury real-estate shoppers (and gawkers), behold this fully furnished Georgetown Federal.

A Petworth Penthouse

Price: $799,900, plus a $396 monthly condo fee

Where: 111 Varnum St., NW — Unit 3

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: .03 acres

Listing agent: Teresa Mueller, Compass

Open house: Saturday, January 18, 1 PM — 3 PM

The penthouse unit in a 1917 rowhouse underwent a major renovation in 2018. It boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, upgraded kitchen appliances, and two private parking spots with an EV charger. Two private terraces (one with a retractable awing) and a shared yard round out the outdoor amenities.

An Arlington Craftsman

Price: $1.5 million

Where: 1708 N. Stafford St., N

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: 0.17 acres

Listing agents: Will Gaskins and Andy Biggers, KW Realty

Open house: Sunday, January 19, 2 PM — 4 PM

A Silver Spring Cape Cod Price: $639,900

Where: 2007 Lansdowne Way

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

Lot size: 0.13 acres

Listing agent: Craig Sword, Compass

Open house: Saturday, January 18, 11 AM — 2 PM and Sunday, January 19, 11 AM — 1 PM This 1938 house is packed with cozy details, including a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, and a private yard. It’s located in the Woodside Knolls neighborhood, a short walk away from the Forest Glen Metro Station. A Georgetown Federal Price: $5.5 million

Where: 3043 P St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/4.5

Lot size: .05 acres

Listing agent: Ben Roth, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Sunday, January 19, 1 PM — 3 PM This corner Georgetown Federal was renovated in 2016 and features maple floors, marble counters, and a bluestone terrace. More selling points: An array of walk-in closets, gated parking, and a lower level complete with a home gym and built-in bar. It’s offered fully furnished.