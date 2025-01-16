Jason Aldean Is Among Inauguration Musical Guests, There’s House Intrigue Over Ukraine, and Lots of People Are Buying Mansions

Good morning! A high of 36 today with a chance of snow showers after 10 AM, and a low of 26 overnight. The Caps will try to make it three in a row in Ottawa at 7 PM, and the Wizards play Phoenix at home. I am disappointed that the Lewis Hamilton x Sofia Vergara rumors are already fizzling out, you can find me on Bluesky, and there’s a link to my email address at the bottom of this post.

I can’t stop listening to:

Lucy Dacus‘s new single, “Ankles.” The line “Pull me by my ankles to the edge of the bed” is certainly memorable, but the references to crossword puzzles and tea land harder for me, as does the très chic video.

Here’s some Trump news you might have blocked out:

• Via an email from the Trump–Vance inaugural committee, the following musicians will perform at inaugural events: Carrie Underwood, Christopher Maccio, and Lee Greenwood at the swearing-in; Kid Rock, the Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus, Greenwood, and Liberty University’s Praise Choir at Sunday’s rally at Capital One Arena; Jason Aldean, the Village People, and a “Surprise musical guest” at the Liberty Ball; Rascal Flatts and Parker McCollum at the Commander-in-Chief Ball; and Gavin DeGraw at The Starlight Ball.

• Trump invited Viktor Orbán to the inauguration, but he can’t make it. Nigel Farage, though, appears to have found some room in his schedule. (Politico)

• Doesn’t look like we’ll get a photo of a flaming garbage can during this inauguration. (Penn Quarter Living)

• House Speaker Mike Johnson removed Representative Michael R. Turner, an advocate for funding Ukraine, from the committee that oversees intelligence. (Washington Post) Margaret Brennan reports Johnson gave “concerns from Mar a Lago” as an explanation.

• Meanwhile, Trump’s advisers reportedly say he won’t be able to end the war in a day. (Reuters)

• The incoming administration wants to surround RFK Jr. “with conservative policymakers who can compensate for his lack of government experience and MAGA credentials.” (Politico)

• The next President wants to make DC a “more MAGA-friendly place.” (WSJ)

• Kristi Noem received a $140,000 advance for her autobiography. But really, you can’t buy that kind of publicity. (Politico)

• There were a bunch of confirmation hearings. Marco Rubio even got a “civilized, polite, and downright friendly” airing. (Washington Post)

A good play to catch, by Rob Brunner

Downstate

The couple next to me bailed at intermission, which gives you a good sense of the power of this squirm-in-your-seat work of thoughtful provocation from playwright Bruce Norris—and the toughest stuff doesn’t even arrive until the second act. The setting is a group home for sex offenders; obviously your reaction to the funny, sad, deeply unsettling events that unfold there will depend on your tolerance for discomfort. But as disturbing as it is, Downstate isn’t any kind of chore to sit through: I found it surprising and start-to-finish riveting.

(Downstate runs to February 16 at Studio Theatre; tickets link and other information here.)

Local news links:

•Best wishes to Craig Laughlin as he temporarily steps away from broadcast duties to attend to his health. (Monumental Sports Network)

• More than 400 Washington Post journalists delivered a petition—”signed by rank and file, star journos, and editors who are not in the union”—to owner Jeff Bezos, asking him to “intervene at the paper.” (David Folkenflik)

• DC spent $50K on a playground that may be too slippery for kids to play on. (Washington City Paper)

• Twenty of the top 1 percent of Metro riders will get a “special tour” from Randy Clarke. (Randy Clarke)

• Maryland woman declared dead by mistake. (NBC4)

• The region’s economy is improving. (WBJ)

• A golf-inspired bar is coming to Logan Circle. (WBJ)

• Lauren Handy wants a pardon from Trump. (WUSA)

• This year’s Virginia safety inspection sticker will be feature a hologram of the flowering dogwood. They will be green. (WUSA)

• Fairfax is not happy with VDOT. (WTOP)

• “Scammers are impersonating MPD’s Chief of Police by forging a fake letter being sent to incarcerated individuals. The letter states that the individual has been granted parole by the Washington, DC State Police and California State Police. The letter also states for the parole to be granted there needs to be a payment made for the probation fee or the parole will be revoked.” (Via email from the DC cops)

• Pizza joint to be replaced by joint joint. (PoPville)

• Something extremely old (full disclosure: not me) was discovered in Alexandria. (WJLA)

Thursday’s event picks, by Briana Thomas:

• Show your love for the Capitals at Rock the Rink, a themed skate night at the Wharf. Caps gear will score you $5 off admission. ($19+ for adults, $15+ for under-12s)

• L’Impératrice performs at the Anthem. (Thurs, $35+)

• Play a new or old board game at Labyrinth. (Free)

That’s it. See you tomorrow.

