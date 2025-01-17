Donald Trump’s Inauguration Will Be Indoors

Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony has been moved inside the Capitol, reports the Washington Post. The change in venue is due to a frigid forecast: According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be around 20 degrees with high wind chill.

The new location means considerable limitations on the number of people who will be able to attend. However, Trump posted on Truth Social that Capitol One Arena will stream the event on Monday, with doors opening at 1 PM. Trump also states the planned parade will still take place.

This isn’t the first time an inauguration has been moved indoors. Ronald Reagan’s 1985 inauguration happened in the Capitol, and William Howard Taft’s ceremony was moved indoors in 1909 due to a blizzard.

Join the conversation!