A Colorful, Retro-Inspired Fall Wedding at the Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown

Jaclyn, a public relations professional from West Virginia, and Jimmy, a design technologist from Gaithersburg, first bonded over a mutual love for the Baltimore-based band Beach House. For their first official date, they visited the National Portrait Gallery and then grabbed a drink nearby. Eleven years later, Jimmy proposed at their home in Alexandria right before the pair left for vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their October wedding, they wanted a relaxed, modern, retro-inspired vibe. They chose the Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown for the venue and a color palette of peach, lavender, pink, orange, burgundy, and green. Tall lavender taper candles, ranunculus—Jaclyn’s favorite flower—and tables named for their favorite music venues in DC, Baltimore, and New York City set the scene. The pair used their professional skills to design and print all their own paper goods from the invitations to place cards, and for music, they curated a playlist that included Jacyln’s walk down the aisle to “Lovers’ Carvings” by Bibio, plus a jazz set for the cocktail hour, and a mix of classic throwbacks and modern indie rock songs for the reception.

See the details of their big day below.

The Details

Join the conversation!