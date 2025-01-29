What DC’s Best Dining Spots Are Serving for Winter Restaurant Week

Winter Restaurant Week is officially here. From now until Sunday, February 2 (and, in some cases, even later), sample some of DC’s best restaurants via $25 to $65 prix-fixe menus. Here are offerings from places that landed on our just-released 100 Very Best Restaurants 2025 list.

1010 New Hampshire Ave., NW

James Beard award-winning restaurateur Ellen Yin’s globally inspired American spot in the West End is serving $35 brunch and $65 dinner menus. Look for dishes like chickpea panisse, roasted cod with fennel chowder, and panna cotta. Go for dinner and get a complimentary order of buttermilk biscuits for the table.

1250 Ninth St., NW ; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

With locations in Navy Yard and Shaw, All-Purpose landed on our list for its New-Jersey-style pizza and Italian-American small plates. On the $35 brunch and $40 dinner menus, find dishes like wild mushroom arancini, “supremo” pizza, and tiramisu.

2132 Florida Ave., NW

This quietly elegant Dupont dining room showcases veteran chef Frank Ruta’s modern American cuisine on a $65 dinner menu. Sample plates like French onion dip with smoked trout and caviar; braised cabbage with pickled eggplant; and a blackberry-and-sage bavarois. For $10 extra, add a supplemental course of pumpkin risotto or pork belly with mushroom jam.

1906 14th St., NW

Looking for a fancy-ish date night spot? Choose between this French/American dining room’s $65 three course dinner menu or $95 five-course option. Featured on both: radicchio salad with delicata squash and burrata and a chocolate/chicory tart.

919 19th St., NW

Minibar alum Rubén García is cooking up $35 lunch and $65 dinner menus—plus a $35 brunch on February 1–at his rustic Spanish restaurant inside downtown DC’s Square food hall. On all three menus, you’ll see García’s build-your-own tomato bread and churros with chocolate.

1331 Fourth St., SE

This Navy Yard restaurant embraces flavors from all over the world. Case in point: its $65 dinner menu, which offers choices like burrata with za’atar pita; wagyu-and-kimchi dumplings; gorgonzola gnocchi; herb-crusted cod: and tres leches cake.

901 Fourth St., NW

This Southern Italian restaurant in Mount Vernon Triangle—a collaboration between Caruso’s Grocery chef Matt Adler and the team behind Osteria Morini—boasts $25 lunch and $40 dinner menus. Look for options like cauliflower soup with anchovy gremolata, pastas alla Norma and al vongole, house-made cornettos, and gelato sundaes.

1451 Maryland Ave., NE

Modern Indian Daru is offering some of its greatest hits on its $55 dinner menu. Snack on dahi puri before moving on to blue-cheese-and-chicken kebabs, malai paneer lasagna, and burrata floating in a dish of smoky black daal. Finish with gulab jamun or a halwa made with beetroot.

791 Wharf St., SW

Fabio Trabocchi’s seafood-focused Wharf restaurant is offering $35 brunch, $25 lunch, and $65 dinner menus. On all of them, find citrus salad with dates and walnuts; charcoal roasted chicken with Romesco sauce, and a swirl of horchata and hot-cocoa soft serve.

3221 Mt. Pleasant St., NW

Mount Pleasant’s hit all-day café and restaurant is serving $35 lunch and $65 dinner menus. For lunch, start with a coffee or tea and move on to inventive spins like XO Caesar salad and fried jerk chicken sandwiches. At dinner, there’s a coulotte steak with kimchi creamed corn, and rockfish en papillote.

7393 D Lee Hwy., Falls Church ; 1817 M St., NW

Creative Egyptian fare and welcoming hospitality are a given at these casual spots. Go for the $35 brunch, or visit at dinner when $65 buys you dinner for two. Both meals come with a drink—hibiscus tea at brunch; wine or beer at dinner—and an array of dishes like hummus, fava-bean falafel, chicken kofta, and bread pudding.

8369 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

For a $65 dinner with plenty of shareable dishes and barbecued meats, visit this two year-old Korean steakhouse in Tysons. Menu highlights include various cuts of American wagyu, plus cod roe garlic toast, chilled buckwheat noodles, and yuzu cheesecake.

8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

At upscale Persian restaurant Joon, you’ll find $35 lunch and brunch menus, and $65 dinner menus. Each menu is different—from toshkas (described as “Armenian quesadillas”) on the brunch menu, to beef kubideh kebabs on the lunch menu, to Persian love cake in the evening.

1250 H St., NE

Upstairs from chef Paolo Dungca’s Filipino café Hiraya is his more formal dining room Kayu, serving a $65 menu. Options include arroz caldo with egg yolk fudge, squid-ink adobo, and a calamansi tart.

1351 H St., NE

This casual Cambodian/Taiwanese spot from chef/owner Erik Bruner-Yang offers $25 three-course lunch and $40 four-course dinner menus. Some of the regular menu’s best dishes are on offer, including crystal shrimp dumplings, drunken shrimp fried rice, and egg custard tarts. Both menus are available through February 15.

804 V St., NW

Mita, the plant-based modern Latin restaurant in Shaw, typically serves menus that are four to 14 courses, so Restaurant Week is a good chance to check out its $55 three-course dinner menu, available only at the bar. The lineup includes graffiti eggplant dip, black bean and trumpet mushroom entrées, and a dessert inspired by Peru’s Nazca Lines.

927 F St., NW

Chef/owner Kevin Tien’s Moon Rabbit—which snagged the #4 spot on our Best Restaurants list—offers $35 three-course lunch and $65 four-course dinner menus. His kitchen’s creative takes on Vietnamese cuisine include shrimp toast with lobster; spring rolls with andouille; roast duck with mushroom bordelaise sauce; and an orange meringue tart with sesame caramel.

1813 Columbia Rd., NW

Adams Morgan’s chic Middle Eastern/Mediterranean restaurant offers a $55 dinner menu, with dishes like muhammara dip; shawarma cauliflower; and smoked lamb shoulder with chickpeas.

1337 11th St., NW

This locavore dining room in Shaw is offering a unique dinner option. For $55 per person, share a family-style six course menu that includes tempura cod; oysters ssam; cacio e pepe agnolotti; and more. Its four course brunch is also family-style, and $35 per person. A minimum of two participants is required for each, and both menus will be available through February 9.

944 W. Broad St., Falls Church

At this fanciful Vietnamese eatery in Falls Church, the $65 dinner menu is five courses, centered around a shareable entree. Sample green papaya “Caesar” salad; spring rolls with lump crab and taro root; and pappardelle with braised short rib, a take on Vietnamese beef stew.

1811 Columbia Rd., NW

James Beard award winner Masako Morishita specializes in Japanese comfort food, and her $55 dinner menu includes dishes like Caesar salad with fried shrimp; wagyu curry rice; and trout with miso romesco. Want to stick with sushi? An 11 piece sushi and sashimi platter (plus a shrimp tempura roll) is available, too.

1027 Seventh St., NW

Seasonal French cuisine is the star at this Shaw café/bistro, which is putting out $35 brunch and lunch menus and $55 dinner menus. At night, find cauliflower veloute, roast chicken leg, and a citrus pavlova. Daytime choices include onion-and-leek quiche, a radicchio salad, and more.

427 11th St., NW

Extravagant downtown Indian restaurant Rania has $35 brunch, $35 lunch, and $55 dinner menus. Creative twists include cod-filled momo with cilantro-coconut chutney; paneer pumpkin korma; and caramelized pineapple with masala chai ice cream.

633 D St., NW ; 1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW

This modern Indian restaurant, with locations in both Penn Quarter and the West End, is serving $35 lunch and $55 dinner menus. Find their signature palak chaat (crispy spinach), plus Scottish salmon tandoori, chicken makhani, and crème brûlée with hibiscus and orange.

1503 17th St., NW

This Dupont institution is offering a four-course $65 dinner with sushi, hamachi tataki, grilled salmon with miso butter, and coffee jelly. Add a drink pairing for $35, and opt for various upgrades like A5 wagyu sukiyaki ($30).

1827 Adams Mill Rd., NW

Few restaurants in DC offer better hospitality (and cooler wine recs) than this Adams Morgan dining room. Its $65 dinner menu features a snack, mid-course, and main course such as beef bourgignon or lion’s mane mushroom with curried squash. We’ve got our eye on the Nashville hot sweetbreads.