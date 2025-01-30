4 Open Houses To Visit This Weekend

House hunting this weekend? Check out this week’s open house offerings: A recently renovated home in Chevy Chase, a family-friendly Colonial in Alexandria, and a sunny Dupont Circle condo. And this week’s luxury listing features Italian-inspired landscaping and even an in-home ballet studio.

A Chevy Chase House

Price: $1.925 million

Where: 3709 Thornapple St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3.5

Lot size: 0.14 acres

Listing agent: Kelly Basheer Garrett, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, February 2, 2 PM – 4 PM

Built in 1963, this house was gut renovated in 2020 and includes an updated kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, and other designer touches. The dining room opens onto a screened porch, and the yard blooms with tulips in the spring.

An Alexandria Colonial

Price: $1.6 million

Where: 2707 Davis Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5

Lot size: 0.13 acres

Listing agent: Laura Sacher, Compass

Open house: Saturday, February 1, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, February 2, 12 PM – 2 PM

This house in Braddock Heights boasts a luxe kitchen, a walk-in pantry, and high-tech features, including wi-fi-enabled controls for the in-ground irrigation system. The neighborhood is reportedly big on Halloween, with plenty of trick-or-treaters.

A Dupont Circle Condo

Price: $522,500, plus a $425 monthly condo fee

Where: 1744 U St., NW – Unit G

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1.5

Listing agents: Mandy Mills and Alix Iadonisi, Compass

Open house: Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2, 1 PM – 3 PM

Large windows, an open-concept floor plan, and high ceilings are among the highlights of this U Street condo. Other amenities include a wood-burning fireplace and dedicated off-street parking.

A Berkley Mansion

Price: $5.575 million

Where: 4410 Meadow Rd., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/6.5

Lot size: 0.2 acres

Listing agents: Cailin Monahan and Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Sunday, February 2, 12 PM – 2 PM

White oak flooring, coffered ceilings, and a loggia with garden views are a few of the highlights from this luxury listing. Other posh amenities: Terraced landscaping, an outdoor kitchen, a butler’s pantry, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and even a ballet studio.