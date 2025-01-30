Real Estate

4 Open Houses To Visit This Weekend

A Chevy Chase house, an Alexandria Colonial, and a Dupont Circle condo. Plus, a posh Berkley mansion.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by HD Bros.

House hunting this weekend? Check out this week’s open house offerings: A recently renovated home in Chevy Chase, a family-friendly Colonial in Alexandria, and a sunny Dupont Circle condo. And this week’s luxury listing features Italian-inspired landscaping and even an in-home ballet studio.

A Chevy Chase House

Photograph by Home Visions Media.
Photograph by Home Visions Media.
Photograph by Home Visions Media.
Photograph by Home Visions Media.

Price: $1.925 million
Where: 3709 Thornapple St.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/3.5
Lot size: 0.14 acres
Listing agent: Kelly Basheer Garrett, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Sunday, February 2, 2 PM – 4 PM

Built in 1963, this house was gut renovated in 2020 and includes an updated kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, and other designer touches. The dining room opens onto a screened porch, and the yard blooms with tulips in the spring.

An Alexandria Colonial

Photograph by Laurene Morton.
Photograph by Laurene Morton.
Photograph by Laurene Morton.
Photograph by Laurene Morton.

Price: $1.6 million
Where: 2707 Davis Ave.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5
Lot size: 0.13 acres
Listing agent: Laura Sacher, Compass
Open house:  Saturday, February 1, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, February 2, 12 PM – 2 PM

This house in Braddock Heights boasts a luxe kitchen, a walk-in pantry, and high-tech features, including wi-fi-enabled controls for the in-ground irrigation system. The neighborhood is reportedly big on Halloween, with plenty of trick-or-treaters.

A Dupont Circle Condo

Photograph courtesy of MDT Real Estate.
Photograph courtesy of MDT Real Estate.
Photograph courtesy of MDT Real Estate.
Photograph courtesy of MDT Real Estate.

Price: $522,500, plus a $425 monthly condo fee
Where: 1744 U St., NW – Unit G
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1.5
Listing agents: Mandy Mills and Alix Iadonisi, Compass
Open house:  Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2, 1 PM – 3 PM

Large windows, an open-concept floor plan, and high ceilings are among the highlights of this U Street condo. Other amenities include a wood-burning fireplace and dedicated off-street parking.

A Berkley Mansion

Photograph by HD Bros.
Photograph by HD Bros.
Photograph by HD Bros.
Photograph by HD Bros.

Price: $5.575 million
Where: 4410 Meadow Rd., NW
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/6.5
Lot size: 0.2 acres
Listing agents: Cailin Monahan and Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties
Open house: Sunday, February 2, 12 PM – 2 PM

White oak flooring, coffered ceilings, and a loggia with garden views are a few of the highlights from this luxury listing. Other posh amenities: Terraced landscaping, an outdoor kitchen, a butler’s pantry, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and even a ballet studio.

More:
Kate Corliss
Kate Corliss
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day