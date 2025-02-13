4 Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with your significant other by finding your dream home together. This week’s open house picks include a pastel pink rowhouse in Hill East, a Silver Spring Cape Cod with recent updates, and an historic Old Town Alexandria townhouse. And for our luxury pick, a newly remodeled Federal-inspired house in Kalorama.

A Hill East Rowhouse

Price: $835,000

Where: 244 14th St., SE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2.5

Lot size: .04 acres

Listing agent: Tim Barley, Barley & Barley Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, February 15, 1 PM – 3 PM and Sunday, February 16, 2 PM – 4 PM

With its pink exterior, this 1909 rowhouse is easy to spot. Inside, find exposed brick and a wood-burning fireplace. Other amenities include a spacious backyard, a private off-street parking space, and easy access to Lincoln Park and the Stadium-Armory Metro station.

A Silver Spring Cape Cod

Price: $819,000

Where: 10604 Lorain Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5

Lot size: .18 acres

Listing agent: Cari Jordan, Go Brent Realty

Open house: Sunday, February 16, 2 PM – 4 PM

Recent upgrades to this circa-1940 Woodmoor house include new kitchen cabinets, backsplash, appliances, and hardwood floors. Other highlights: A separate garage and a landscaped yard with a deck.

An Alexandria Townhome

Price: $835,000

Where: 209 Payne St. N.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1.5

Lot size: .02 acres

Listing agent: Dan Martin, Long & Foster Real Estate

Open house: Saturday, February 15, 2 PM – 4 PM and Sunday, February 16, 2 PM – 4 PM

This 1880 Old Town rowhouse, just a block away from King Street, boasts rustic hardwood flooring and a private backyard patio. The full bathroom was recently renovated.

A Kalorama Federal

Price: $5.8 million

Where: 2003 23rd St., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/5.5

Lot size: 0.14 acres

Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Sunday, February 16, 1 PM – 3 PM

Newly renovated by DC development firm Dilan Homes, this Federal-inspired house in Kalorama includes plenty of luxury finishes—including marble checkerboard floors, marble bathrooms, and a brass-accented grand staircase.