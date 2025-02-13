Where to Get Presidents’ Day Brunch Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



Looking to start your Monday with brunch? Here’s where to find everything from breakfast sandwiches to bottomless mimosas.

1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville; 4316 Markham St., Annandale

For a selection of dim sum specialties like xiao long bao, scallion pancakes, and steamed spare ribs, head to this 31-year-old restaurant‘s Rockville or Annandale location.

1303 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This Georgetown newcomer will dish up modern Mediterranean brunch fare, including avocado toast with grilled halloumi and a soujouk omelet with kashkaval cheese. Wash it all down with a mimosa kit, featuring seasonal fruit juices, for the table.

1600 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The relocated iteration of Michael Schlow’s restaurant recently opened at a hotel on Scott Circle. It’s short breakfast menu features twists on classics like duck-confit hash with chipotle hollandaise sauce, and straightforward plates like lemon-ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote.

523 Eighth St., SE; 1547 Seventh St., NW; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Head to Balkan restaurant Ambar‘s Capitol Hill, Shaw, or Clarendon location for its all-you-can-eat Balkan brunch (prices vary by restaurant). Fill up on mezze, sweet and savory pastries, and kebabs plus discounted cocktails.

4001 Campbell Ave., Arlington

At the Shirlington location of this beer spot, find brunch classics like brioche cinnamon rolls, chicken and waffles, and a lineup of bagel and biscuit sandwiches.

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Get to this Bloomingdale pub by 10:07 AM to take advantage of its bottomless cocktail deal—one and a half hours of free bloodies, mimosas, and Aperol spritzes with the purchase of any brunch entrée.

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

This Cuban café chain will offer happy hour specials, including discounted mojitos and pina coladas, all day on Presidents Day, and serve brunch until 2 PM.

3221 Mt. Pleasant St., NW

All-day eatery Ellē will serve its usual daytime menu, which includes standouts like bagels topped with beet-cured salmon and goat cheesecake with concord grape. Settle in for the creative, ferment-forward fare, or grab a rosemary/thyme latte to go.

1728 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 2649 Connecticut Ave., NW; 522 Eighth St., SE

Feast on dumpling-heavy dim sum at Han Palace‘s Georgetown, Woodley Park, or Barracks Row location. Go for the soup dumplings, shrimp-and-chive dumplings, roast pork buns, and Peking duck.

1248 H St., NE

Kayu’s all-day sister café will serve up a Filipino-accented brunch with a $25 special that includes a non-alcoholic beverage, the breakfast or brunch main of your choice, including calamansi-ricotta toast and ube-chorizo burgers, and a pastry. You can also order a la carte.

1501 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

At this all-day brunch spot in Del Ray, find dishes inspired by a global pantry, such as masa pancakes with mole or spicy lamb-kabob sandwiches. Among the cocktails: three styles of bloody Mary, plus iced Irish coffees and beer-mosas.

387 Morse St., NE

Head to this Union Market District pan-Asian spot for a brunch that includes miso-mushroom dumplings, bacon-and-egg kimchi fried rice, and mango lassi bubble tea.

98 District Sq., SW; 575 Seventh St., NW; 1901 14th St., NW

For $31.99 per person, down bottomless brunch cocktails—mimosas, bloodies, a fizzy mango-vodka drink, and more—at this trio of modern Mexican restaurants. You’ll get 90 minutes of unlimited wine, beer, and cocktails, but you have to also purchase an entrée.

1323 Fourth St., NE

This New-York-born bistro will serve up French standards like escargots, quiche Lorraine, and almond financiers.

1612 14th St., NW

At this Logan Circle’s seafood destination, share plates of ricotta beignets, latkes, and, of course, oysters prepared a number of ways. Bottomless mimosas are $29 per person.

501 Florida Ave., NW

This LeDroit Park cafe will extend its morning menu an extra hour on Presidents Day. That gives you until 1 PM to try out the restaurant’s excellent guava pastries and arepas.

1250 Fifth St., NE

Stephen Starr’s Union Market tavern will offer American brunch eats like biscuits with pimento cheese, steak with garlic butter, and a bodega-style bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich.

3115 14th St., NW

This Columbia Heights Indian newcomer will offer a three-course brunch at $37 per person. Start with an appetizer like pani puri shots or moong lentil-chili pancakes; fill up on khubani kofta or tawa chicken pulao; and finish off with rasmalai tiramisu or gulab jamun in condensed milk.

1207 Ninth St, NW

This eclectic Shaw dining spot serves brunch until late afternoon every day. On the menu: “S’eggs’y” sandwiches, sweet-potato shakshuka, and caramelized-apple-pie French toast.