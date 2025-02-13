Where to Get Presidents’ Day Brunch Around DC

Looking to start your Monday with brunch? Here’s where to find everything from breakfast sandwiches to bottomless mimosas.
A&J Restaurant
1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville; 4316 Markham St., Annandale
For a selection of dim sum specialties like xiao long bao, scallion pancakes, and steamed spare ribs, head to this 31-year-old restaurant‘s Rockville or Annandale location.
Alara
1303 Wisconsin Ave., NW
This Georgetown newcomer will dish up modern Mediterranean brunch fare, including avocado toast with grilled halloumi and a soujouk omelet with kashkaval cheese. Wash it all down with a mimosa kit, featuring seasonal fruit juices, for the table.
Alta Strada
1600 Rhode Island Ave., NW
The relocated iteration of Michael Schlow’s restaurant recently opened at a hotel on Scott Circle. It’s short breakfast menu features twists on classics like duck-confit hash with chipotle hollandaise sauce, and straightforward plates like lemon-ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote.
Ambar
523 Eighth St., SE; 1547 Seventh St., NW; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Head to Balkan restaurant Ambar‘s Capitol Hill, Shaw, or Clarendon location for its all-you-can-eat Balkan brunch (prices vary by restaurant). Fill up on mezze, sweet and savory pastries, and kebabs plus discounted cocktails.
Astro Beer Hall
4001 Campbell Ave., Arlington
At the Shirlington location of this beer spot, find brunch classics like brioche cinnamon rolls, chicken and waffles, and a lineup of bagel and biscuit sandwiches.
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave., NW
Get to this Bloomingdale pub by 10:07 AM to take advantage of its bottomless cocktail deal—one and a half hours of free bloodies, mimosas, and Aperol spritzes with the purchase of any brunch entrée.
Colada Shop
Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia
This Cuban café chain will offer happy hour specials, including discounted mojitos and pina coladas, all day on Presidents Day, and serve brunch until 2 PM.
Ellē
3221 Mt. Pleasant St., NW
All-day eatery Ellē will serve its usual daytime menu, which includes standouts like bagels topped with beet-cured salmon and goat cheesecake with concord grape. Settle in for the creative, ferment-forward fare, or grab a rosemary/thyme latte to go.
Han Palace
1728 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 2649 Connecticut Ave., NW; 522 Eighth St., SE
Feast on dumpling-heavy dim sum at Han Palace‘s Georgetown, Woodley Park, or Barracks Row location. Go for the soup dumplings, shrimp-and-chive dumplings, roast pork buns, and Peking duck.
Hiraya
1248 H St., NE
Kayu’s all-day sister café will serve up a Filipino-accented brunch with a $25 special that includes a non-alcoholic beverage, the breakfast or brunch main of your choice, including calamansi-ricotta toast and ube-chorizo burgers, and a pastry. You can also order a la carte.
Matt and Tony’s
1501 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria
At this all-day brunch spot in Del Ray, find dishes inspired by a global pantry, such as masa pancakes with mole or spicy lamb-kabob sandwiches. Among the cocktails: three styles of bloody Mary, plus iced Irish coffees and beer-mosas.
Mecha Noodle Bar
387 Morse St., NE
Head to this Union Market District pan-Asian spot for a brunch that includes miso-mushroom dumplings, bacon-and-egg kimchi fried rice, and mango lassi bubble tea.
Mi Vida
98 District Sq., SW; 575 Seventh St., NW; 1901 14th St., NW
For $31.99 per person, down bottomless brunch cocktails—mimosas, bloodies, a fizzy mango-vodka drink, and more—at this trio of modern Mexican restaurants. You’ll get 90 minutes of unlimited wine, beer, and cocktails, but you have to also purchase an entrée.
Pastis
1323 Fourth St., NE
This New-York-born bistro will serve up French standards like escargots, quiche Lorraine, and almond financiers.
Pearl Dive Oyster Palace
1612 14th St., NW
At this Logan Circle’s seafood destination, share plates of ricotta beignets, latkes, and, of course, oysters prepared a number of ways. Bottomless mimosas are $29 per person.
The Royal
501 Florida Ave., NW
This LeDroit Park cafe will extend its morning menu an extra hour on Presidents Day. That gives you until 1 PM to try out the restaurant’s excellent guava pastries and arepas.
St. Anselm
1250 Fifth St., NE
Stephen Starr’s Union Market tavern will offer American brunch eats like biscuits with pimento cheese, steak with garlic butter, and a bodega-style bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich.
Tamashaa
3115 14th St., NW
This Columbia Heights Indian newcomer will offer a three-course brunch at $37 per person. Start with an appetizer like pani puri shots or moong lentil-chili pancakes; fill up on khubani kofta or tawa chicken pulao; and finish off with rasmalai tiramisu or gulab jamun in condensed milk.
Unconventional Diner
1207 Ninth St, NW
This eclectic Shaw dining spot serves brunch until late afternoon every day. On the menu: “S’eggs’y” sandwiches, sweet-potato shakshuka, and caramelized-apple-pie French toast.