29 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Watch an array of language-themed films at Mother Tongue Film Festival or sip pours of local brews at District Beer Fest. If you’re looking for something fun to do outdoors, you can attend Flurry Fest with your family.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

February 18–23

Mother Tongue Film Festival. Mother Tongue Film Festival turns ten this week. To mark the occasion, the language-themed showcase—created by the Smithsonian’s Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage—will host ten days of screenings, live performances, director talkbacks, and more, both virtually and at the National Museum of the American Indian, the National Museum of Natural History, and the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden (Thurs through March 1, free, virtual, multiple DC locations). District Beer Fest. Raise a glass to the return of District Beer Fest at Dock 5. Beer fans can indulge in pours of local brews from City State Brewing, Atlas Brew Works, Lost Boy Cider, and many more. The drink fest also includes live music, and food over a span of two admission sessions (Sat, $35+, Union Market). Flurry Fest at the Yards. Families can go on a winter adventure through Yards Park during Flurry Fest. The sundeck at the Yards will transform into a winter wonderland packed with games like bubble hockey, craft stations, glitter tattoos, winter-themed photo booths, and a live DJ. At the same time, the annual Polar Plunge will take place in support of Special Olympics DC (Sat, free, Navy Yard). “We Gather at the Edge” exhibit at Smithsonian. This new vibrant exhibit tells the story of Black history through a presentation of 35 quilts collected by curator Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi. The wall-size textiles celebrate Black culture and the Women of Color Quilters Network, which was founded in 1985 by Mazloomi (Fri through June 22, free, Smithsonian American Art Museum). “Timeless Mucha” exhibit at Phillips Collection. Czech artist Alphonse Mucha played a major role in the Art Nouveau movement. The Phillips Collection’s new exhibit is a retrospective on his graphic artwork that influenced modern psychedelic designs and contemporary Japanese manga (Sat through May 18, $20, Dupont).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Take a guided walking tour with Off the Mall Tours through the historic U Street Corridor to discover the Queer Black Broadway sites (Sat, $30, U Street).

Theater and shows:

Watch a live blind date show that will keep you laughing as comedians guide at Meet Cute (Tues, $10, $5 for virtual, Adams Morgan).

Playwright Psalmayene 24’s production Out of the Vineyard narrates the story of enslaved families of Prince George’s County (Wed through February 26, $40, Largo).

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe premieres at the Museum of the Bible (Fri through April 19, $59+, Southwest DC).

Comedian Jo Koy makes a tour stop at Capital One Arena (Sat, $38+, Capital One Arena).

Comic Cerrome Russell does stand-up with local comedians at the Thank Me Later show (Fri, $15, Columbia Heights).

Music and concerts:

Bites and beverages:

Taste brews from three Black-owned beer brands paired with a four-course dinner at Lyon Hall (Tues, $75, Arlington).

Sample chili and vote on your favorite at District Bridges’ neighborhood Chili Cook Off (Sun, free, Georgia Avenue).

Sports:

Play a game of curling, and warm up with cocktails from Cantina Bambina at the Wharf (Wed free, Wharf).

Watch the high-energy Garage Racing National Championships (Sat, free, but RSVP encouraged, Arlington).

Root for the Washington Capitals as they compete against Edmonton Oilers this weekend (Sun, $91+, Capital One Arena).

Things to do with kids:

Kids can go on a Navajo-inspired exploration at The Other Children of the Sun (Sat through March 9, $25+, Kennedy Center).

