3 Open Houses to Visit This Weekend

Moving back to the District or in the market for your dream home? Check out one of our open house picks this weekend: A Dupont Circle condo, an updated Colonial-style house in Arlington, and a nearly 4,000-square-foot Hyattsville listing.
A Dupont Circle Condo
Price: $1.179 million, plus a $244 monthly HOA
Where: 1820 19th St., NW — Unit 3
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2
Listing agent: Roby Thompson, Long & Foster
Open house: Saturday, February 22, 2 PM — 4 PM and Sunday, February 23, 1 PM — 3 PM
An Arlington Colonial
Price: $949,000
Where: 107 S. Kensington St.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3
Lot size: 0.13 acre
Listing agent: Diane Lewis, Washington Fine Properties
Open house: Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23, 1 PM — 3 PM
A wood-burning fireplace, built-ins, a newly renovated bath, and refinished hardwood floors are among the highlights from this circa-1948 Glencarlyn listing. Outside, find a newly expanded deck and fenced backyard.
A Hyattsville House
Price: $899,000
Where: 4100 Underwood St.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4.5
Lot size: 0.16 acres
Listing agent: Bryan Bartlett, Compass
Open house: Sunday, February 23, 2 PM — 4 PM
This newly remodeled house in the University Park neighborhood features an upgraded kitchen, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a sunroom that opens to a spacious backyard. The finished lower level includes a full bath and can be used as a home gym or extra bedroom.