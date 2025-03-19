JFK Records Release Appears to Be a Dud, Ovi Goal Trackers Appear Around Town, and We Round Up Local Bars’ Cherry Blossom Plans

Good morning. Sunny with a high of 75 today, and a low around 48 overnight. The Wizards are at Utah tonight. The Caps could clinch a playoff spot tomorrow night; Alex Ovechkin didn’t score in last night’s win over Detroit, so he’s still eight goals away from The Record. Thanks so much to my coworker Patrick Hruby for covering for me yesterday. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address at the bottom of this post.

I can’t stop listening to:

Grupo Fundo de Quintal, “Bebeto Loteria.” The famous Brazilian band brings a nonstop samba party to Black Cat tonight. Plan ahead to sing along.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

The courts: US District Judge Ana Reyes blocked President Trump‘s ban on transgender people serving in the armed forces, calling it a “cruel irony” that such people risked their lives “to ensure for others the very equal protection rights the Military Ban seeks to deny them.” (CNN) Another judge found that Elon Musk‘s DOGE project likely operated outside constitutional bounds when it decimated USAID. (ABC News) What does that ruling mean for an agency that has already lost most of its workers and funding? Not clear. The Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty network sued the administration over Trump’s actions to dismantle it. (NPR) (NYT) Trump and House Republicans want to impeach US District Judge James Boasberg, who ruled against the administration in the matter of the Venezuelan people it deported over the weekend. (Axios) SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts rebuked Trump for calling for Boasberg’s impeachment. (NBC News)

• Trump fired two Democratic commissioners at the Federal Trade Commission. They say their firings were illegal. (Reuters) Their ousters “could free up space on the five-member FTC for new commissioners loyal to Trump and his priorities and policies.” (AP)

• The President ordered the release of “all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection.” (National Archives) “So far, nothing in the documents has changed the long-held findings that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.” (USA Today) One historian told the NYT the document dump showed the records had been withheld not because of any explosive revelations about Kennedy’s assassination, but because they contained “highly sensitive details about C.I.A. intelligence-gathering.” (NYT)

• Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., JFK’s nephew, has suggested letting bird flu rage through the nation’s farms. Some experts are alarmed. (NYT)

• Reddit has become a hub for federal workers during a very difficult spell. (NYT)

Celebrate the cherry blossoms at local bars:

Ambar’s locations will feature cherry blossom-themed decor and a special cherry-flavored drink. There will be an immersive bar at Union Market. And Seven Reasons has collaborated with Suntory on themed drinks. Every year, DC’s bars go a little bit cherry mad, and we rounded up some of the offerings.

• Ouch: Chuck Schumer‘s new book “struggles to live up to the moment in which it is being published.” (Washington Post)

• DC’s attorney general dropped a suit against leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers over their purported roles in the January 6, 2021 riot, saying the office’s resources are “best used elsewhere.” (WTOP)

• Trump’s tariffs are driving up prices on local menus. (Axios D.C.)

• Prince George’s police made an arrest in the 1979 murder of Kathryn Donohue, saying new DNA technology led them to a suspect. (WUSA9)

• Monumental Sports & Entertainment revealed its plan to distribute 29,000 basketballs to DC kids. (WTOP)

• Ovechkin goal trackers are appearing all over town. (WUSA9)

