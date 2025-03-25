This Wedding at the Wharf Was the Couple’s Second Nuptial Celebration

Five years after their first date, Antwain, the CEO of DistrictCryo from DC, proposed to Natalia, a divorce attorney from Virginia Beach, under the stars on the Spanish Steps. There, Antwain had gotten a permit to put a large, lit “Marry Me” sign for the pair to find on a post-dinner stroll. At first, Natalia thought they were encroaching on another group’s celebration, but to her surprise, Antwain dropped to one knee and popped the question, while loved ones watched from nearby, waiting to celebrate.

For their wedding, the pair hosted a two-part affair. After a “timeless romance”-themed April wedding in Panama, they invited guests for a second wedding at the Wharf in July, this time with a DC-glam-meets-garden-party vibe, decorated in shades of black, white, gold, green, and pink.

Special details for the DC wedding included having a go-go band perform at the cocktail hour, the digital escort wall, and custom flags they raised on every flag pole at the venue. Other special touches included decorative umbrellas for shade and personalized portable fans for guests.

On the menu: Mini half-smokes, crab cakes, bacon-wrapped tenderloin, and chicken and waffles, for cocktail hour, then spicy jalapeño caesar and local-heirloom salads, peppercorn-crusted steak, and blackened salmon. Dessert included salted caramel bourbon milkshakes, miniature red-velvet cupcakes, and vanilla wedding cake, and as a late-night snack guests were treated to jumbo slice pizza.

See the details of the couples’ second wedding below.

