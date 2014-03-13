100 Very Best Restaurant 2016: Mintwood Place

Cedric Maupillier led 2015’s most exciting restaurant opening (that’d be Convivial, number four on this list), but his original Adams Morgan bistro isn’t suffering from inattention. This is strapping Franco-American comfort food executed with immaculate care—as evidenced by his burnished, beautifully crisp escargot hushpuppies. The menu changes just enough to keep things interesting. Still, we’re glad Maupillier doesn’t seem willing to part with the stacked beet-and-goat-cheese salad and bacon cheeseburger that have been around since day one. The loud room—woodsy and lined with antique farming tools—has a wonderfully enveloping quality, especially in the dead of winter.

Don’t miss: wedge salad; kale-and-burrata salad; vadouvan-spiced pumpkin soup; cassoulet; veal schnitzel; crème brûlée; brownie sundae.

See what other restaurants made our 100 Very Best Restaurants list. This article appears in our February 2016 issue of Washingtonian.

Todd Kliman Ann Limpert Executive Food Editor/Critic Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle. Anna Spiegel Food Editor Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands. Cynthia Hacinli