Whether you’re a local hotel-hunting for a luxurious staycation, or a tourist planning a trip with a spa day on the agenda, you may be considering staying at hotel with a spa on site. While many of our 39 best hotels in Washington, DC offer spa-like amenities or in-room services, these are the 11 best Washington, DC hotels with spas.

While perhaps not a traditional spa, the Eaton hotel has an entire holistic “wellness” program that includes massage, yoga, sound bath, infrared sauna, meditation, and reiki. There are classes and workshops in the yoga studio and meditation room, treatment rooms, plus two cedar-lined infrared saunas that can be booked for up to three people for 60-minute sessions. Four on-site dining options include the library bar Allegory, a rooftop bar and music venue called Wild Days, a restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Matt Baker called Michele’s, and his cafe/market called Baker’s Daughter. Eaton DC, 1201 K St., NW; 202-289-7600.

The five-star Four Seasons in Georgetown features a fitness club, an indoor lap pool, and one of the area’s top spas. Along with an array of treatments, the facilities include a whirlpool, sauna, and steam room. Before or after a day at the spa, guests can dine at either of the hotels restaurants: Seasons, serves a scene-y formal breakfast and $125 brunch, and Bourbon Steak is helmed by a Michelin-starred chef and offers dining chalets and other festive options in the winter. Or if you prefer to dine from the comfort of a plush robe in your room, there’s 24-hour room service. Four Seasons, 2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 202-342-0444.

Formerly the W Hotel, this century-old downtown DC hotel was renovated in 2019. Its rooftop bar and lounge (now called VUE) is known for its views of the White House and the Washington Monument, and its on-site spa offers everything from massages and facials to body treatments, nail services, and waxing, with steam showers and a relaxation lounge. Hotel Washington, 515 15th St., NW; 202-661-2400.

Situated along the Potomac River on the Wharf in Southwest DC, the InterContinental Washington, DC offers water views, a fitness center, plus the Spa at the Wharf, with showers and a lounge. Five dining options include the casual, outdoor Watering Hole, which overlooks the marina and serves cocktails and light bites (weather permitting); a 12th-floor bar with panoramic views called 12 Stories; a lobby lounge with light fare; a rooftop pool and bar (open seasonally); and a contemporary Vietnamese restaurant called Moon Rabbit, which is listed on Washingtonian’s list of 100 Very Best Restaurants. InterContinental Washington, D.C.—the Wharf, 801 Wharf St., SW; 800-424-6835.

Situated just blocks from the National Zoo, this family-friendly hotel has been a fixture in DC for almost 100 years. Its massive size—834 guest rooms and suites and 100,000 square feet of meeting space—make it a popular choice for conventions, weddings, and events. It’s got all the traditional amenities of a large hotel: a restaurant, bar and lounge, coffee shop, 24-hour fitness center, plus a spa with a menu of massages and facials, and a (seasonal) heated, resort-style pool. Omni Shoreham, 2500 Calvert St., NW; 202-234-0700.

One of DC’s newest hotels, the waterfront Pendry offers 131 rooms and suites, three eateries, a 24-hour fitness center, a spa, and an outdoor pool and terrace—plus a bustling location that’s steps from many good restaurants and walkable to museums and monuments. Spa Pendry offers a range of treatments, plus eucalyptus steam rooms. Pendry Washington, DC—The Wharf, 655 Water St., SW; 202-843-1111.

This luxurious Ritz has all the things you’d expect of a top-tier hotel: onsite restaurants (including the cozy Living Room), plush robes in each of the 86 guest rooms, a spa with a sauna and steam room, and a fitness center. Plus, it’s pet-friendly, and has river views. Tip: If you’re planning to spend a lot of time at the spa, book a “wellness” room on the same floor—they’re specifically designed for comfort, relaxation, and fitness. The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, 3100 South St., NW; 202-912-4100.

The 373-room hotel, formerly a Mandarin Oriental, was purchased in 2022 and rebranded as Salamander DC. Plans for the hotel—some of which are still underway—include renovated spaces; a grab-and-go patisserie plus a new restaurant (coming spring 2023); and an expansion to the spa—which features separate men’s and women’s facilities including pools and lounges, a steam room, and more. The spa at Salamander DC’s sister property in Middleburg, Virginia, is a destination in itself. Salamander DC, 1330 Maryland Ave., SW; 877-401-9818.

Among DC’s newest hotels, the Waldorf Astoria (by Hilton) is housed in the Old Post Office Pavilion, which it recently took over from the Trump Hotel. The pet-friendly property is a short walk to the National Mall, Smithsonian museums, and the Washington Monument. Dining options include Peacock Alley in the grand atrium, Michelin-starred restaurant Sushi Nakazawa, and José Andrés’ latest restaurant, the Bazaar. The spa features a Himalayan salt therapy room and a relaxation area with private resting cocoons and a “serenity fountain.” Waldorf Astoria, 1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 202-695-1100.

In addition to a storied history, the five-star Watergate Hotel has one of our favorite spas (with a pool, sauna, and steam room), plus a rooftop bar, and a whisky bar. The Watergate Hotel, 2650 Virginia Ave., NW; 844-617-1972.

Just a block from the White House, the pet-friendly and luxe Willard InterContinental hotel offers three dining options, plus afternoon tea; extensive concierge services; a fitness center; and a spa that’s a destination of its own. Willard InterContinental, 1401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 800-424-6836.

