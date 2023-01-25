100 Very Best Restaurants: #9 – Sushi Nakazawa

There are some shifts happening at this omakase room. Its home—the former Trump International hotel—is now the Waldorf Astoria. An expansion to LA is in the works. And longtime chef Masaaki “Uchi” Uchino recently departed. What hasn’t changed: a stunning lineup (21 pieces of sushi in all) of top-quality Japanese fatty tuna, sea urchin, prawn, and more shaped over perfectly seasoned rice and handed to you from across the counter. (Ignore the dining room—the bar is the only place worth sitting.) Spring for the A5 Wagyu add-on and a glass of ultra-smooth junmai ginjo sake. Very expensive.

Join the conversation!