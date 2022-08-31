We may earn a commission if you buy something through these links.

While pumpkin spice season may be just around the corner, you can still enjoy one last summer trip to commemorate Labor Day. Last-minute getaways don’t have to mean cramming into a dodgy rental that nobody wants. Quite the contrary. It’s still possible to find many beautiful houses on Airbnb within a three-hour drive from the District, with high-end amenities, beautiful views, and proximity to fun activities. So instead of spending the last long summer weekend braving the humidity in DC, consider soaking up the sun on a beach or cooling down in the mountains. From historic barns in Virginia wine country to waterfront residences in Delmarva, we found dreamy homes—all available at press time—that will make for a memorable last-minute Labor Day getaway.

18th-Century Historic Pot House

Distance from DC: one hour

Location: Middleburg, Virginia

Sitting on 11 picturesque acres in Middleburg, this historic pothouse may date back to the 18th century, but it has been updated with modern amenities and high-end touches. The two-bedroom property features exposed wood beams, high ceilings, and a new gourmet kitchen that overlooks a beautifully landscaped English garden, perfect for al fresco dining.

Spend a quiet weekend enjoying the idyllic landscapes surrounding the house or bring your bikes and explore the area on two wheels. When you work up an appetite, go back to the house and fire up the grill and have drinks around the fire pit.

Old Rag Mountain Cabin in Shenandoah

Distance from DC: two hours

Location: Etlan, Virginia

Set on a scenic 30-acre plot at the foot of Old Rag Mountain, this sprawling mountain cabin is the perfect getaway spot for a last-minute family reunion or a large group of friends seeking privacy and outdoor recreation (it sleeps up to 16, and there’s an additional camper for unexpected guests). The list of activities on the property includes hiking, camping, fishing, canoeing, or simply enjoying the sweeping mountain vistas from the patio. Wine enthusiasts can check out DuCard Winery next door, which will host a number of local performers this Labor Day weekend. And if the weather is not cooperating, the cabin has plenty of fun amenities to keep you entertained. Enjoy drinks in the spacious living room with high ceilings, a fireplace, and oversized windows, or head to the basement/game room with a bar, theater, and pool and foosball tables.

Historic Farmhouse with Stone Garden

Distance from DC: two hours

Location: Gordonsville, Virginia

Tucked away on 60 acres of idyllic rolling hills, this historic estate, dubbed Magnolia Place, is the epitome of Old World charm with its columned façade and original features throughout the house. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom renovated property has a fireplace in the living room and a separate dining room with exposed wood beams. The large patio is the perfect spot to start the day with a cup of coffee, while the expansive lawn and garden are great for family games and leisurely walks. The property is located close to hiking and biking trails, wineries, and breweries.

Waterfront House on the Choptank River

Distance from DC: just under two hours

Location: Cambridge, Maryland

Spend a long, relaxing weekend by the water in historic Cambridge and take in the last days of summer in this beautifully renovated waterfront home, designed with outdoor living in mind. The four-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom bungalow sits on the banks of the Choptank River, so guests can take full advantage of the private water frontage and backyard. Bask in the sun from the Adirondack chairs and private deck before going for a swim in the river (bring water shoes!). The complimentary kayaks and paddleboards will keep you active during the day, while evenings call for cold beers and a barbecue by the fire pit.

