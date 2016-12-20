Amid the joyous sounds of chirping birds and a string-and-flute ensemble, Lauren and Lorenzo wed in a picturesque outdoor ceremony flanked by cherry blossom branches. The reception took place under a tent and inside the historic mansion, where two cultures celebrated in food and music. Special creative touches included Latin appetizers, signature cocktails, a mariachi band, Italian cookies, a conga line, and even the tarantella!
Venue: Woodend Nature Sanctuary
Bride’s Gown: StellaYork, Ellie’s Bridal Salon
Hair: Veronica Chavez, New Wave Salon
Bridesmaid Dresses: David’s Bridal
Groomsmen Suits: Men’s Wearhouse
Flower Girl Dresses: Sophiasstyle.com
Ceremony Officiant: Reverend Terumi Culmer
Caterer: Spilled Milk Catering and DC Rental
Flowers: Tierra Floral Design
Cake and Desserts: Custom Cake Design and Catania Bakery
Photography: Kyu Lee and Trené Forbes of Bella Pictures
Music: Bialek’s Music: Champagne Consort, DJ AP Andres, Mariachi Ay Ay Ay
Transportation: Awards Limousine Service