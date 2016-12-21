Sections
DC Restaurants Serving Regular Menus for New Year’s Eve

Avoid the pricey prix-fixe!
By on
New Year's Eve is business as usual at Tico on 14th Street. Photograph by Scott Suchman
New Year's Eve is business as usual at Tico on 14th Street. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Don’t want to pay $100-plus per person for a New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu? While a large number of restaurants offer “celebratory” (i.e. expensive) set menus for NYE, it’s business as usual at these great restaurants. Also check out our list of no-cover bars for continuing your relaxed evening.

Bindaas

3309 Connecticut Ave., NW

Kick off 2017 with spice and heat. Chef Vikram Sunderam creates New Year’s Eve specials that one might find at sister restaurant Rasika,  all for an à la carte price. Look for Dover sole chutneywala (marinated Dover sole filet wrapped in a banana leaf and served with coconut-mint-cilantro chutney), and Goan lobster masala.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley, NW (CityCenterDC)

After shopping at CityCenterDC, head to chef Amy Brandwein’s osteria for a selection of antipasti, handmade pasta, and other Italian fare.

El Camino

108 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Bloomingdale’s Mexican cantina serves its regular dinner menu until 11:30 pm, with late-night tacos and burritos available until 12:30 am. After the meal, you can dance to soul and underground hip-hop mixed by a DJ.

Estadio

1520 14th St., NW

The 14th street corridor is happening on New Year’s Eve, and Estadio is no exception. Thankfully, the restaurant serves its regular tapas menu (we love ham croquetas and crispy pork-belly sandwiches), along with its killer gin-and-tonics and “slushitos.”

Et Voila!

5120 MacArthur Blvd., NW

At this Belgian-French bistro, chef/owner Claudio Pirollo serves an à la carte dinner menu plus a few New Year’s Eve specials. The dessert special, a molten chocolate cake with Bailey’s ice cream, makes for a sweet start to 2017.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE; 1624 Q St., NW; 1026 King St., Alexandria

All three locations of this New England-style seafood spot take reservations for New Year’s Eve, though the vibe is still casual. And added perk: free bottles of bubbly to go along with fresh-shucked oysters and lobster rolls.

Kogiya

4220-A Annandale Rd., Annandale

If you’re looking for dinner and a show, Kogiya is a sure bet. The Korean barbecue joint offers its regular feast of meats grilled right at your table.

Mike Isabella Concepts

Multiple locations

All of chef Mike Isabella’s restaurants (including Requin in Fairfax, Graffiato in DC, and all three locations of Kapnos) are offering their à la carte menus along with several New Year’s Eve specials. 

The Dabney

122 Blagden Alley, NW

This Blagden Alley hotspot takes reservations for NYE, though if it’s like any other night of the year, tables are booked. Try hitting the bar area early for small plates like the pork rillettes with pickled turnips.

The Fainting Goat

1330 U St., NW

While the gastropub is throwing a 90s-themed party with party favors like slap bracelets and Ring Pops, you can still order off the à la carte menu. Chef Nathan Beauchamp also creates several specials, including throwback dishes like Beef Wellington, Lobster Thermidor, and Baked Alaska.
Tico

1926 14th St., NW

The Latin dining room is offering its à la carte menu, plus a $55 tasting menu featuring delicacies like crispy pig ears, braised pork shank, and fried yucca.

