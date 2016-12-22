Sections
15 Last-Minute Gifts Under $50 You Can Order on Amazon Prime

By on
12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-thumbnail

It’s okay, procrastinators, there’s no need to panic. Even though Christmas is only days away, by the miracle of modern day shipping, you still have time to order some great gifts via Amazon Prime. Below, find 15 of our best picks for last-minute shopping.

Related
15 Surprisingly Good Gifts Under $50 You Can Order on Amazon Prime Now

Candle

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-1

As one Amazon reviewer put it, this mix of white pine, fir balsam, birchwood, and amber scents is “Christmas in a box.” Nest Fragrances Birchwood Pine candle, $40 on Amazon.

Slippers

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-bew2

Cozy slippers he’ll want to wear all winter long. Minnetonka men’s double bottom fleece slipper, $49.95 on Amazon.

Water Bottle

12-22-16-last-minute-gift-amazon-prime-new

Because all the cool kids stay hydrated, and this bottle can keep beverages hot or cold for hours. Hydro Flask stainless steel water bottle, $21.95 on Amazon.

Wallet

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-4

A petite wallet for all her cards that’ll help keep her organized. Rebecca Minkoff Mini Regan zip wallet, $44.80 on Amazon.

Coffee Pot

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-5

Because we all deserve better at-home coffee. Coffee Gator pour over coffee kettle with built-in thermometer, $37.97 on Amazon.

Hair Balm

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-new

Hair balm that’ll make her already-soft hair smoother while also making it smell amazing. R+Co Park Ave. blowout balm, $28 on Amazon.

Quarter-zip Sweater

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-7

Because a quarter-zip sweater is something any man can wear, and it’s an easy, office-appropriate layer. U.S. Polo Assn. men’s solid quarter zip sweater, $31.14 on Amazon.

Tablet

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-8

Squinting at your phone screen to read on the Metro can get old, and this is a really cheap solution. Plus, this tablet has filters to lessen the blue light so it’s better for reading before bed. Fire Tablet, $39.99 on Amazon.

Cuff Bracelet

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-9

A cuff bracelet that looks as classy and fashionable as she is. Bijouone gold plated screw cuff bracelet, $39 on Amazon.

Cocktail Shaker Kit

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-10

For the at-home mixologist who wants to improve their hosting skills. Mixologist World premium cocktail shaker set, $23.93 on Amazon.

Tie

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-11

Go ahead and push him out of his style comfort zone with this floral-print tie. Jack Spade Paris Rose print tie, $39.10 on Amazon.

Movie Theater Gift Card

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-12

The Oscars are coming, and movie theater gift card will enable them to do their homework. AMC Theatre gift card, $25 on Amazon.

Standing Desk

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-13

Help improve their health with this portable standing desk that they can pop on top of their existing desk at work. PWR+ portable laptop table stand with mouse pad, $39.90 on Amazon.

Bluetooth Earbuds

12-22-16-last-minute-gift-amazon-prime-new2

Encourage their New Year’s resolutions with some Bluetooth earbuds they can workout with. TaoTronics Bluetooth headphones, $44.79 on Amazon.

Bocce Ball Set

12-21-16-gift-guide-amazon-prime-under-50-15

They can practice for the DC Bocce League off the court with their own set. Trademark Games bocce ball set with case, $32.95 on Amazon.

