Washingtonian’s Best Photos of 2016

January
Jeff Elkins’s portrait of Aniekan Udofia, from “DC Street Art is Cool Again Thanks to These Graffiti Artists.”
February
Scott Suchman’s photograph of Plume, from 100 Very Best Restaurants.
March
Joshua Cogan’s photograph of Tangier Island, Virginia, from “Tangier Island Is Sinking. Its Population Is Shrinking. And These Guys Want to Make It the Oyster Capital of the East Coast.”
April
Dan Chung‘s photograph of porcelain designer Anna Weatherley‘s table.
May
Scott Suchman’s photograph of one of Chase the Submarine‘s chicken wings, from “The Best Cheap Restaurants in Washington, DC.”
June
Scott Suchman’s photograph of Pineapple & Pearls, from a “Places to Watch” feature.
July
Lexey Swall’s photograph of Rehoboth Beach, from “Rehoboth Gone Wild: Inside the Insane Feud in a Delaware Beach Town.”
August
Scott Suchman’s photograph of DC-area brewers, from “You Should Quit Your Job and Become a Brewer, Just Like These Guys.”
September
Dean Alexander’s portrait of Kate Warren and Tamon George, from “Meet 10 Washingtonians Who Are Changing What It Means to Dress Well in DC.”
October
Scott Suchman’s photograph of Le Diplomate’s pancakes, from “Why We Love Breakfast (and Brunch!)”