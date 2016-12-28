Sections
Washingtonian’s Best Photos of 2016

January

Jeff Elkins’s portrait of Aniekan Udofia, from “DC Street Art is Cool Again Thanks to These Graffiti Artists.”

jeff-elkins-aniekan-udofia-january

February

Scott Suchman’s photograph of Plume, from 100 Very Best Restaurants.

Christian Gaston, Captain at Plume, sets a table.

March

Joshua Cogan’s photograph of Tangier Island, Virginia, from “Tangier Island Is Sinking. Its Population Is Shrinking. And These Guys Want to Make It the Oyster Capital of the East Coast.”

tangier-island

April

Dan Chung‘s photograph of porcelain designer Anna Weatherley‘s table.

Anna-Weatherley-table

May

Scott Suchman’s photograph of one of Chase the Submarine‘s chicken wings, from “The Best Cheap Restaurants in Washington, DC.”

Chase the Submarine, Vienna, VA

June

Scott Suchman’s photograph of Pineapple & Pearls, from a “Places to Watch” feature.

Pineapple & Pearls, Washington, DC

July

Lexey Swall’s photograph of Rehoboth Beach, from “Rehoboth Gone Wild: Inside the Insane Feud in a Delaware Beach Town.”

rehoboth-lexey-swall

August

Scott Suchman’s photograph of DC-area brewers, from “You Should Quit Your Job and Become a Brewer, Just Like These Guys.”

Photograph by Scott Suchman.

September

Dean Alexander’s portrait of Kate Warren and Tamon George, from “Meet 10 Washingtonians Who Are Changing What It Means to Dress Well in DC.”

kate-warren-tamon-george

October

Scott Suchman’s photograph of Le Diplomate’s pancakes, from “Why We Love Breakfast (and Brunch!)

scott-suchman-breakfast-pancakes

