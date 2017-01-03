Ivanka Trump Will Move into a House in Kalorama

Washington Fine Properties co-owner William F.X. Moody tells Washingtonian that Ivanka Trump has completed a deal for a house in DC. A team of Washington Fine Properties agents represented Trump. The firm also represented the house’s owner in the transaction. Moody would not disclose the house’s location, citing contractual obligations to the client not to share that information. However, multiple real-estate sources say Trump and husband Jared Kushner will move into 2449 Tracy Pl, NW, in Kalorama. That will put the couple less than two blocks from the Obamas, who will reportedly move here post-White House.

The six-bedroom house at 2449 Tracy Place sold on December 22nd for $5.5 million, though it is unclear whether Trump and Kushner bought it, or will rent it from the recent buyer.

The incoming administration has been good business for Washington Fine Properties. The brokerage was also on both sides of the deal for the $12 million house purchased by Commerce Secretary nominee, Wilbur Ross. Moody says Treasury Secretary pick, Steven Mnuchin, has also bought a house in Washington, and that Washington Fine Properties was on both sides of that transaction as well. Moody would not disclose the location or price of Mnuchin’s house, though he did say it is located in the Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood.

Here’s where Trump and Kushner will live:

