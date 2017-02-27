Sections
Enter Our Cutest Cat Contest!

And win a full page photo in the Washingtonian magazine, plus a professional photo shoot.
Instagram-famous Bacon listens to David Teie's cat music. Photograph via Kickstarter.

Are you constantly snapping photos of your adorable cat? Are you flooding the internet with those photos? Then you should seriously consider entering our Cutest Cat Contest. If you win, you’ll get a full page photo in Washingtonian with the cat’s name and bio, a custom frame from Framebridge, and a professional photo shoot (yes, you can keep all the photos).

The top 10 cutest cats will be voted on by Washingtonian.com readers during the voting period, March 27 to March 31. Then a winner from the top 10 will be chosen by a panel of judges from Washingtonian and our beneficiary, Humane Rescue Alliance. All applicants will receive a digital faux Washingtonian “Cutest Cat” cover with their cat’s image and name, as well as a spot in Washingtonian.com’s “Cutest Cat” photo gallery.

Deadline to enter is March 26 at 11:59pm. Each submission fee is $30, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Humane Rescue Alliance.
